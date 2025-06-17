Rocket League Season 19 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Rocket League Season 19 is shaping up to be one of the biggest updates in years, and the fans are excited. The new season will arrive with the game's 10th anniversary, and thus, it's not the usual season with just a Battle Pass release and some minor changes. It will introduce various new cars, massive events, and tons of community-focused features.
Rocket League Season 19 will begin on June 18, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Time. On that note, here's everything about the new season's exact time and date across all major regions.
Rocket League Season 19: Release date and time for all major regions
Season 19 kicks off during the game's 10th anniversary, and the developers have planned an event in three major parts. Part 1 begins on June 18 and brings the limited-time Adidas FC Clash event. Part 2 will start on July 16 and introduce a new game mode designed by popular creator SunlessKhan. Additionally, the game will have its first in-game concert on August 5, featuring popular DJ Deadmau5. The final part mostly features competitive events and will end with the Rocket League World Championship in the middle of September.
Now that you know what’s coming, here's the exact launch time of Rocket League Season 19 across major regions:
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 18, 2025, at 8 AM
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 18, 2025, at 9 AM
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 18, 2025, at 10 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 18, 2025, at 11 AM
- British Summer Time (BST): June 18, 2025, at 4 PM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 18, 2025, at 5 PM
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 18, 2025, at 6 PM
- Indian Standard Time (IST): June 18, 2025, at 8:30 PM
- China Standard Time (CST): June 18, 2025, at 11 PM
- Japan Standard Time (JST): June 19, 2025, at 12 AM
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 19, 2025, at 1 AM
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 19, 2025, at 3 AM
Rocket League Season 19 release countdown
Here's a live countdown for Season 19's release. The update will be live when the counter reaches zero:
That's everything to know about the Rocket League Season 19 release. For more information, check out the official blog here.
