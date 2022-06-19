Rogue vs MAD Lions League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match on day 3 of week one at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split is a clash between Rogue and the MAD Lions. This match is bound to be interesting as both Rogue and the MAD Lions have been touted as the new faces of the European League of Legends.

However, Rogue did not have a very good start to the Summer Split of the LEC, which is quite uncharacteristic. On the other hand, the MAD Lions have been on a roll since the addition of Nisqy to the squad.

Thus, the result of this game will be quite vital for Rogue as they will be hungry to return to winning ways. However, if the MAD Lions can grab victory, this team will be a statement on the opening week itself.

Preview of Rogue vs MAD Lions at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Predictions

The MAD Lions had an average time during the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split. The team that won both the splits back in 2021 was expected to hit the road again.

Unfortunately, the departure of Humanoid and Carzzy affected the team's dynamics quite badly. Apart from that, the midlaner that the MAD Lions recruited for the Spring Split had an inferior champion pool and was also inexperienced.

This resulted in a disappointing Spring Split filled with misplays and unfortunate events. Thus, the team decided to replace Reeker (former midlaner) with Nisqy, who is not just a way better player but quite experienced.

It looks like the addition of Nisqy seems to have worked out. The MAD Lions had a flying start to the Summer Split in the first two days. The team synergy seems to be much better, and overall it looks like this team might be ready once more to challenge the title.

Rogue, on the other hand, had some of the highest highs and the lowest lows during the Spring Split. The team went undefeated for a major part of the Spring Split but then suddenly dropped a few games. Irrespective of that, the regular season went very well for Rogue.

However, things did not work out in the playoffs, as G2 Esports managed to demolish Rogue in the finals with a solid 3-0 scoreline. This resulted in questions being asked regarding Rogue once again when it comes to performances in the best-of-five games.

Nevertheless, the team is expected to be dominant in best-of-ones. Thus, everyone thought Rogue would have a powerful start to week 1 of the Summer Split. Unfortunately, things are looking bad as the team lost both games in the first two days, which always hurts the morale of any roster.

Thus, Rogue will have to pull off a win today to get the season back on track.

Unfortunately, the MAD Lions seem to be in much better shape when compared to Rogue. The former is much more stable regarding decision-making, drafts, and gameplay.

Thus, the MAD Lions should be winning this match, though it might be quite close.

Rogue @Rogue We had to make sure the boys started out the new season in style. Check out our new gear: rogue.wearenations.com We had to make sure the boys started out the new season in style. Check out our new gear: rogue.wearenations.com https://t.co/QpJLaQ9J48

Head-to-head

Rogue and the MAD Lions have faced each other 14 times in League of Legends' LEC. The former has eight victories, while the latter has only six.

Previous results

Previously, Rogue faced G2 Esports and Fnatic in League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split and lost both games.

On the other hand, the MAD Lions have faced SK Gaming and Team Vitality and won both matches.

LEC Summer Split rosters

MAD Lions

Armut

Elyoya

Nisqy

Unforgiven

Kaiser

Rogue

Odoamne

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

Livestream details

Rogue vs MAD Lions will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on June 19, 2022, at 12:00 PM PT/8:00 PM BST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far