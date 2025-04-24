5 comic book heroes are reportedly coming to Marvel Rivals, and they are not what you expected

According to recent leaks, five new heroes may join the Marvel Rivals roster very soon. The game's second season arrived recently with loads of new content including the powerful tank hero Emma Frost, new maps, and a variety of skins. Since then, weekly updates have been adding new cosmetics, and numerous leaks have been surfacing across the community as well.

Popular data miner @X0X_LEAK on X has shared internal files pointing toward five upcoming characters. Interestingly, most of these heroes appear to be melee-focused, which could shake up the current meta. What’s even more surprising is that these aren’t your typical iconic Marvel heroes everyone knows about, some of them are relatively unknown to even hardcore fans.

Here’s everything we know so far about these leaked heroes so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

5 new Marvel Rivals hero names and their roles have been leaked

According to the leaks, there are two tanks, two supports, and one damage hero found in the files, with four of them being melee attackers. The name of the heroes are Armor, Hive, White Fox, Forge, and Amaranth.

Here's a breakdown of the leaked heroes roles and lore from the Marvel comics:

Armor (Vanguard): Hisako Ichiki, also known as Armor is a Japanes mutant from the X-Men comics, who is known for creative a giant exoskeleton that protects here and boosts her strength. She could be a melee attacker.

Hisako Ichiki, also known as Armor is a Japanes mutant from the X-Men comics, who is known for creative a giant exoskeleton that protects here and boosts her strength. She could be a melee attacker. Hive (Vanguard): Hive is a parasitic Inhuman who controls multiple bodies with tentacle-like abilities. He has appeared as one of the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the past. The leak suggests he's a melee attacker.

Hive is a parasitic Inhuman who controls multiple bodies with tentacle-like abilities. He has appeared as one of the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the past. The leak suggests he's a melee attacker. White Fox (Strategist): Ami Han, also known as White Fox is a Korean secret aganet and mystical creature named Gumiho from the Agents of Atlas comics. The leak suggests she could be a melee attacker.

Ami Han, also known as White Fox is a Korean secret aganet and mystical creature named Gumiho from the Agents of Atlas comics. The leak suggests she could be a melee attacker. Forge (Strategist): Forge is a mutant inventor from the X-Men series of comics with the ability to create advanced tech instantly. He could have a ray gun.

Forge is a mutant inventor from the X-Men series of comics with the ability to create advanced tech instantly. He could have a ray gun. Amaranth (Duelist): Amaranth is a lesser-known Marvel character that probably refers to Amaranth Hawlut from the Scarlet Witch series of comics. She could be a melee attacker.

That's about everything we know about the leaked heroes for now. While the official release dates for these heroes haven’t been confirmed, Marvel Rivals developers previously stated a new hero will be released monthly. Considering this, we could see some of these additions by mid or late 2025.

