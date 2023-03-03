All FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT promo leaks featuring Marcos Llorente, Milan Skriniar, and more

Footballing superstars Marcos Llorente and Milan Skriniar are two eagerly-anticipated items in the upcoming FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT promo. Set to go live later on March 3, it will feature a special set of cards from different clubs.

The entire list will be known when the official release takes place. This will require FIFA 23 players to wait until the full launch of the promo, but leaks started to appear on social media last evening.

Skriniar and Marcos Llorente are among several cards that have been leaked online to the FIFA 23 community. While these two could be high on the wishlist of many, the Fantasy FUT promo could have much more in terms of special cards for players. Let's take a look at the full list of items that have been leaked online.

Marcos Llorente and Milan Skriniar will finally get promo cards once FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT begins

Both Marcos Llorente and Milan Skriniar have excellent base items that are used by many FIFA 23 players. Their Fantasy FUT promo couldn't have come at a better time as players are shifting to higher-rated cards for the second half of the game.

Better stats and higher overalls will be perfect for players who can finally find an effective alternative for these footballers. Such alternatives will go beyond Skriniar and Llorente, as plenty of special cards have been leaked for an appearance in Ultimate Team.

Here's the full list of all the cards that have been leaked so far on social media:

Alexis Sanchez

Marcos Llorente

Milan Skriniar

Alexander Isak

Dele Alli

Fabian Ruiz

William Saliba

Angelino

Ndiyae Deidihou

Kamal Miller

Armand Lauriente

Christopher Trimmel

Fernando

Said Benrahma

Skriniar, Llorente, and all the names mentioned above will appear in FIFA 23 packs when the Fantasy FUT promo goes live. The odds of getting them will vary across packs, and will be quite low. Players can alternatively get these cards from the packs, but their prices will depend on their supply.

Memphis Depay SBC

Many FIFA 23 players might want to find an alternative way of getting Fantasy FUT cards. They could have a great chance of doing so by completing the Memphis Depay SBC that was leaked last evening. This will be perfect for those who prefer spending coins in a risk-free fashion, and decide how good a card is.

Amine Gouiri Objective

At least one Fantasy FUT promo card will be available as an objective, and it could feature Amine Gouiri. Typically, these items are easy to obtain as players need to complete a certain set of tasks.

It's worth noting that the cards are all rumors as of now, so readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt. There are also indications that the promo will be a two-week affair, so some of them might be part of Team 2.

