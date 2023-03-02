FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT leaks hint at William Saliba and Fabian Ruiz promo cards coming to Ultimate Team

William Saliba and Fabian Ruiz will be coming to the FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT promo if the latest leaks are to be believed. Both cards have been leaked on social media by FUT Sheriff, who has released plenty of information about what’s to come. This will delight many players who could have plenty of use for either or both of these items.

The upcoming promo seems to be an interesting one following the previous success it had in FIFA 22. However, things are about to get even better as EA Sports has decided to make some interesting changes. They will certainly make the cards better, and increase the number of available options.

That being said, William Saliba and Fabian Ruiz might not fit into the same squad. It’s to do with how the squad chemistry to works in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, the possibility of both getting Fantasy FUT cards provides more options to players.

William Saliba and Fabian Ruiz’s Fantasy FUT promo cards could benefit many FIFA 23 players

Both William Saliba and Fabian Ruiz have solid gold cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, but they have their limitations. This is partly to do with those in certain key stats, which makes them unsuitable for many players. This will change tomorrow when the Fantasy FUT promo goes live.

The official stats of the two promo cards aren’t known yet, and players will have to wait for their actual release. However, the boosts to key stats are almost guaranteed to reflect the true prowess of the promo.

These boosts will have a long-term impact in multiple ways as better key stats means a better card in the FIFA 23 meta. This will also result in higher overalls, making them suitable for players from an investment point of view.

To make matters even better, every card in the Fantasy FUT promo will have the potential to get upgrades. This will depend on certain conditions, which will be based on real world football. However, the chances of getting some of these upgrades could be quite interesting as certain cards will have better chances for a higher boost.

The official stats of William Saliba and Fabian Ruiz will likely be revealed when the promo launches in Ultimate Team. There are rumors of it being a two-team event, so FIFA 23 players could have to wait until next week for either or both of them.

However, there will be plenty of new cards arriving tomorrow, and EA Sports will also introduce Heroes items to complement them.

