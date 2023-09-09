All Honkai Star Rail Black Swan leaks: Element, Path, speculated kit, and more

The recent stream of Honkai Star Rail leaks has been hinting at Black Swan, who is speculated to be one of the upcoming 5-star units. She has officially appeared in a Myriad Celestia trailer from HoYoverse, garnering a lot of attention from the community. Luckily for fans, Mero has previously shared information about her potential moveset, element, and Path.

This article compiles every bit of information available about Black Swan.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Black Swan’s speculated kit hints at her unique Fate Card effect in Honkai Star Rail

1) Black Swan’s Path, elements, and more

According to leaks, Black Swan will join the Wind roster at Honkai Star Rail as a 5-star unit. She treads on the Nihility Path to inflict various debuffing abilities that will shift the course of the battle in her favor. In addition, it will extend her DoT damage via a Fate Card effect, which can be further stacked on a target to extend her Wind DMG.

Additionally, DailyHSRLore on Twitter has shed some light on some of Black Swan’s lore-centric details. It reports that she is a Memokeeper from the Garden of Recollection. Hence, she is dedicated to preserving and sharing memories as a spirit that has left the physical form after getting enlightened by Master Fuli.

2) Black Swan’s abilities

As mentioned earlier, Black Swan is speculated to be a 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail who has access to unique debuffing abilities via the Fate Card effect. Here is a quick glimpse at her moveset and everything she has to offer during combat.

Skill

Launches Wind DMG on a target and adjacent enemies based on 60% of her max attack. It has a 100% base chance to reduce their defense by 27% for three turns.

Ultimate

She unleashes 96% of her ATK as Wind DMG on all opponents, enhancing the Fate Card effect on them for two extra turns. The buffed effect will reduce the target’s resistance by 17.5% and apply a DoT status.

The enhancement does not reset its level, however. It lingers on the target instead, triggering the effect a maximum of one time.

Talent

Black Swan applies the Fate Card when a target takes DoT, which triggers up to four times per action. The effect applies Wind DMG equal to 155% of her attack at the beginning of each turn.

Apparently, the Fate Card will have a level mechanic that increases with each stack. She further receives various offensive and defensive buffs based on the card’s level.

Technique

Black Swan can activate her Technique to draw a Fate Crystal in addition to the one currently in her possession. The crystals can be stacked up to a maximum of four times, and for each element consumed, she triggers a Weakness Break with a 100% multiplier on corresponding enemies in Honkai Star Rail.

This concludes all the information available about Black Swan. Unfortunately, her release date is still unknown and she can appear on any banner after version 1.4.