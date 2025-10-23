Battlefield 6 battle royale: All leaks explored

Battlefield 6 battle royale has kept the community in a complete mystery, as nothing has been revealed about this mode, not even the release date. But according to ModernWarzone, the mode is planned to be released on October 28, 2025, along with Season 1 of the game.As for the content, everything is under wraps, but still, some snoopers have managed to find certain leaked information regarding the free-to-play battle royale mode.In this article, we will try to provide all known leaks related to the Battlefield 6 battle royale, so read on to learn more.Note: All leaked information should be taken with a grain of salt.Battlefield 6 battle royale leaks: Everything we knowThe very first reported information is the Battlefield 6 battle royale release date, which comes from the popular content creator ModernWarzone, making it quite reliable. The release date is set for October 28, 2025.Back in September 2025, leaked gameplay footage surfaced, showing short clips where the movement didn’t appear as fast-paced as Call of Duty but still looked decent, with the ability to dive as well. The main highlight seems to be the high level of destruction, where you may be able to destroy almost anything, from buildings to walls and more. Destruction appears to be a core gameplay element, and we also saw a sledgehammer being used to break walls and create new pathways.The leaked footage also showed that players can swim and use their secondary handgun underwater.Recently, new leaks have emerged from a leaker named @just4leaks2, who mentioned several potential elements we might see in the game, though detailed descriptions of some leaks haven’t been provided yet. Here are all the leaked features:Perks: Awareness, ShotCaller, Hunter, LightweightMissionsSecond ChanceRevive dead teammatesDead players can watch cameras and steer UAVsAccording to reports, the missions feature in Battlefield 6 battle royale will function similarly to contracts in Warzone, acting as side objectives within a match that players can activate and complete to earn additional rewards.The “Second Chance” feature, as the name suggests, gives players another opportunity by redeploying into the match if they die early. However, the exact timing and detailed mechanics haven’t been mentioned.Furthermore, if you are playing in a team and get eliminated, you will reportedly be able to assist your teammates by controlling cameras or drones.As for the “Revive Dead Player” feature, not much is known, but it seems that by performing some specific actions, you will be able to bring back eliminated teammates.All of the information mentioned above comes from leaks and hasn’t been confirmed officially. EA is reportedly planning a shadow drop for the Battlefield 6 battle royale mode to avoid shifting attention away from the recently released Battlefield 6 title. The trailer and other details may also be released just a day before the official launch.Also read: Battlefield 6 All Class Assignments and rewardsFor the latest Battlefield news and guides, be sure to check the links below:Battlefield 6 Season 1 map preview: The highs and lows of Eastwood and Blackwell mapsBattlefield 6 Season 1 roadmap: Release date, new maps, modes, and moreBattlefield 6 has reportedly sold over 6 million copies in just 6 days