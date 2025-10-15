Battlefield 6 has reportedly sold over 6 million copies in just 6 days

Battlefield 6 has made an explosive debut, quickly becoming one of the biggest FPS launches in recent years. According to a recent report by Alinea Analytics, the game has sold over 6.5 million copies in less than a week, making it one of the fastest-selling titles of 2025 so far.
On that note, here’s a breakdown of the reported sales numbers and platform distribution for Battlefield 6.
Note: The numbers discussed in this article are estimates by Alinea Analytics, a third-party source.
Battlefield 6 reportedly crosses 6.5 million sales milestone
According to the report, Battlefield 6 has achieved remarkable commercial success, selling over 6.5 million copies within the first six days. The game has generated an estimated $350 million in gross revenue. Here's a breakdown of the sales based on the platforms where the game is available:
- Steam: 56.7%
- PlayStation 5: 23.7%
- Xbox Series X|S: 19.6%
As of October 15, 2025, it is the best-selling title on Steam worldwide and has a Mostly Positive rating on the platform, with nearly 80,000 reviews. Considering the strong momentum and positive word-of-mouth, it's unlikely that the game's sales will slow down anytime soon.
For those wondering about the player count, the title peaked at over 700,000 concurrent players shortly after launch, and even days after release, it continues to maintain an average of over 300,000 concurrent players daily, which is quite impressive.
It's important to note that these numbers, while coming from a reputable analytics firm, are still third-party and not official. Moreover, Electronic Arts recently went private following a $55 billion acquisition, so it's very unlikely that they will publicly disclose any sales statistics.
That's everything you need to know about the Battlefield 6 launch week sales.
