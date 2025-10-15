  • home icon
Battlefield 6 player hijacks enemy jet, fans claim it's better than Rendezook

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Oct 15, 2025 14:27 GMT
Battlefield 6 player steals enemy jet mid-air and surprises the community (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)
Battlefield 6 player steals enemy jet mid-air and surprises the community (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Battlefield 6 player and Reddit user u/XxOsiris187xX recently uploaded a surprising new clip where they were able to steal an enemy jet in a hilarious turn of events. The thread quickly gained a lot of traction with comments flooding with questions and pure curiosity. It is one of the most next-to-impossible maneuvers that was successful in EA’s fresh shooter title.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

The clip begins with the user piloting their own jet and then ejecting close to the enemy HQ and diving down. An enemy jet swoops in and somehow catches the player mid-air, which causes the character to climb onto the vehicle. This bizarre moment seems to have caught the enemy pilot and the user off guard. XxOsiris187xX proceeds to shoot down the pilot while standing on the jet, then runs up near the cockpit to enter the enemy vehicle.

u/Technical-Horse3764 commented that the enemy players must have been surprised at the escalating series of events. It is an unexpected way to experience Battlefield 6, making the all-out warfare game modes unique.

Battlefield 6 fans question if the player survived from out-of-bounds timer (Image via Reddit)
Battlefield 6 fans question if the player survived from out-of-bounds timer (Image via Reddit)

Also read: Battlefield 6 jet guide: How to fly, tips and tricks explained

u/WoooshToTheMax stated that this move is better than the iconic Rendezook move. However, there were some disagreements that highlighted a Rendezook is an intentional maneuver that can be replicated, but this was an accident, as pointed out in the title, that the player was not trying to steal the jet mid-air.

Reddit users surprised at the turn of events that led to the jet being hijacked (Image via Reddit)
Reddit users surprised at the turn of events that led to the jet being hijacked (Image via Reddit)

More comments piled up saying that they enjoyed the clip and found it productive that the player chose to steal the jet after scoring the kill instead of jumping off to safety. Moreover, the team would possibly have three jets in the air while the enemy team would only be able to get one. This can be a massive advantage for the whole squad with even more air support.

Battlefield 6 fans compare the moment with the Rendezook move (Image via Reddit)
Battlefield 6 fans compare the moment with the Rendezook move (Image via Reddit)

Read more: Best Carbine loadout to use in Battlefield 6

Reddit user u/GoodShark highlighted a crucial piece of information that the enemy jet pilot may have seen the player falling when taking off. They may have tried to strike the user with the vehicle to get a free elimination mid-air. Instead, the entire situation turned into a clip-worthy Battlefield 6 moment.

Reddit users discuss the merits of completing such a maneuver (Image via Reddit)
Reddit users discuss the merits of completing such a maneuver (Image via Reddit)

Can you operate enemy vehicles in Battlefield 6?

Yes, it is possible to steal enemy vehicles in Battlefield 6. However, there are a few limitations that prevent you from outright stealing such items from the enemy team. When playing the Engineer class, you can drive Tanks solo and exit the vehicle to repair it. During this, an enemy is unable to enter and take control of the Tank. The same rules likely also apply for aerial units, but it is rare for Helicopters or Jets to survive and land for repairs when they can simply fly over the marked Airfield and heal.

Moreover, players usually do not abandon a healthy vehicle on the map. They are mostly destroyed, which makes it even more difficult to successfully steal one.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
