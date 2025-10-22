  • home icon
  Battlefield 6 battle royale may still release with Season 1 update

Battlefield 6 battle royale may still release with Season 1 update

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Oct 22, 2025 16:29 GMT
Battlefield 6 battle royale
Battlefield 6 battle royale is probably still coming soon (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6’s Season 1 trailer might not have shown anything related to the battle royale mode, but it may still arrive with the Season 1 update on October 28. Since multiple leaks have pointed toward the launch of this much-anticipated mode, fans expected EA to announce it alongside the Season 1 trailer drop. Although Season 1 features plenty of new content, there wasn’t a single tease of the battle royale mode that everyone has been eagerly waiting for.

Read on to learn more about the potential arrival of the battle royale in Battlefield 6 Season 1.

Will Battlefield 6 Season 1 feature battle royale?

According to ModernWarzone’s latest X post, the plan still remains unchanged, and the battle royale is possibly coming to Battlefield 6 on October 28. Based on his reports, EA is expected to follow a similar approach to Call of Duty’s Warzone. Call of Duty dropped the Warzone trailer just a day before its release, and on the next day, we saw one of the biggest player surges in the franchise’s history. It would be no surprise if EA follows the same.

As for Battlefield 6, it’s no secret that a battle royale mode is on its way. We’ve already seen plenty gameplay clips from playtestss. However, EA has remained silent about the mode, as a result, fans expected at least a small tease in today’s trailer.

Battlefield 6 Season 1 launches on October 28 with a brand-new map called Blackwell Fields. However, that’s not the only map arriving in the upcoming season. Battlefield 6 Season 1 is divided into three phases, featuring another new map, a full map overhaul, new weapons, modes, and much more.

If the rumored free-to-play battle royale launches alongside all the other Season 1 content, it’s safe to say that Battlefield 6 will kick off its first season with a massive content update. What do you think about the arrival of battle royale in Battlefield 6? Let us know in the comments below.

Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
