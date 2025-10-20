Battlefield 6 All Class Assignments and rewards

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Oct 20, 2025 16:44 GMT
Battlfield 6 Class Assignments and rewards explored (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)
Battlfield 6 Class Assignments and rewards explored (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Battlefield 6 has a long list of challenges called Assignments for different categories like Weapons, Class, Unit, and more. These are designed to help players experience different aspects of the game while progress through some grind to unlock rewards. The rewards vary from one Assignment to another and can even contain in-game equipment and gadgets.

This article will highlight all Class Assignments and rewards in Battlefield 6.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

All Battlefield 6 Assault Class Assignments and rewards

Here is a list of all Assault Class Assignments and its completion rewards in Battlefield 6:

Assault Assignments

AssignmentsRewards
Earn Score (10,000)
Get kills while using the Adrenaline Injector (30)		QLink 6 (Gadget)
Bronze Assault Badge
Have squadmates deploy on Deploy Beacon (50 times)
Get kills or assists of concussed enemies (20)		Fortliner (Preset)
Silver Assault Badge
Deal damage with Grenades (2000)Gunning for Glory (Character Patch)
Explosive Entry (Player Card Icon)
Gold Assault Badge
Assault class assignments in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)
Assault class assignments in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Assault Expert Assignments

AssignmentsRewards
Get kills while contesting objectives as Assault (50)
Earn score (40,000)		SS26 (Gadget)
Platinum Assault Badge
Deal damage with the Incendiary-Round Shotgun (5000)Push Forward (Player Card Background)
Get kills of assists with the Grenade Launcher (100)
Close Quarter kills (30) in a single round (<15m)		Scorcher (Character Skin)
Vanguard (Player Card Title)
Expert Assault Badge
All Battlefield 6 Engineer Class Assignments and rewards

Here are all Engineer Class Assignments and their rewards:

Engineer Assingments

AssignmentsRewards
Repair vehicles (2000)
Earn score (10,000)		CSS Bundle (Gadget)
Bronze Engineer Badge
Deal damage to ground vehicles with launchers (5000)
Deal damage to ground vehicles with Anti-Vehicle Mines (2000)		Combat Engineer (Training Path
Combat Engineer (Preset)
Silver Engineer Badge
Deal damage to aircraft with AA Launchers (2500)
Deal damage to Laser Designated enemy vehicles using lock-on weapons (1000)		Dead Air (Player Card Icon
Patch Job (Character Patch)
Gold Engineer Badge
Engineer class assignments in EA&#039;s latest multiplayer shooter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)
Engineer class assignments in EA's latest multiplayer shooter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Engineer Specialist Assignments

AssignmentsRewards
Deploy the Vehicle Supply Crate (5)
Earn score (40,000)		M136 AT (Gadget)
Platinum Engineer Badge
Get assists or destroy aircraft (50)Heavy Weaponry (Player Card Background)
Repair vehicles in a match (6000)Brazer (Character Skin)
Thunder (Character Skin)
Demolisher (Player Card title)
Expert Engineer Badge
All Battlefield 6 Support Class Assignments and rewards

Here are all the Support Class Assignments and rewards:

Support Assignments

AssignmentsRewards
Heal teammates for health with the Support (5000)
Earn score (10,000)		M320A1 SMK (Gadget)
Bronze Support Badge
Revives as Support (200)
Deploy the Deployable Cover (25)		Fire Support (Training Path)
Fire Support (Preset)
Silver Support Badge
Get smoke assists as support (50)
Resupply teammates (200)		Serve and Protect (Player Card Icon)
Helping Hand (Character Patch)
Gold Support Badge
All Support class assignments in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)
All Support class assignments in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Support Specialist Assignments

AssignmentsRewards
Intercept projectiles with the Grendate Intercept System (100)
Earn score (40,000)		Goliath Compact (Gadget)
Platinum Support Badge
Resupply teammates with the Supply Pouch (200)Bonds of War (Player Card Background)
Sich G1 WP (Gadget)
Deal damage with the Incendiary Airburst Launcher as Support (2000)
Revive teammates in a match as Support (75)		Countershock (Character Skin)
Copperpulse (Character Skin)
Battle Angel (Player Card Title)
Expert Support Badge
All Battlefield 6 Recon Class Assignments and rewards

Here is a list of all Recon Class Assignments and rewards:

Recon Assingments

AssignmentsRewards
Spot enemies in objective area with Recon Gadgets (250)
Earn score (10,000)		C-4 Explosive (Gadget)
Bronze Recon Badge
Get headshots over 150m as Recon (50)pec Ops (Training Path)
Spec Ops (Preset)
Silver Recon Badge
Trick enemies into hittin your Sniper Decoy (30)Head Count (Player Card Icon)
Dead Eye (Character Patch)
Gold Recon Badge
All Recon class assignments in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)
All Recon class assignments in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Recon Specialist Assignments

AssignmentsRewards
Spot enemies at objectives using Recon gadgets (300)
Earn score (40,000)		TRCRV2 (Gadget)
Platinum Recon Badge
Laser Designate targets that sustain damage (2000)
Mark vehicles using the Tracer Dart (25)		Recon Mission (Player Card Background)
Get headshot kills over 200m as Recon in a match (10)
Deal damage with Demolition Charges or Anti-Personnal Mines (3000)		Rain Wrapped (Character Skin)
Dead Sight (Character Skin)
Silent Strike (Player Card Title)
Expert Recon Badge
All of the Class Assignments in Battlefield 6 can be completed in almost any of the game modes in the multiplayer playlist. However, some of the challenges that require dealing damage to aircrafts can only be done in modes like Escalation and Conquest.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

