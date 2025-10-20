Battlefield 6 All Class Assignments and rewards

Battlefield 6 has a long list of challenges called Assignments for different categories like Weapons, Class, Unit, and more. These are designed to help players experience different aspects of the game while progress through some grind to unlock rewards. The rewards vary from one Assignment to another and can even contain in-game equipment and gadgets.

Ad

This article will highlight all Class Assignments and rewards in Battlefield 6.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

All Battlefield 6 Assault Class Assignments and rewards

Here is a list of all Assault Class Assignments and its completion rewards in Battlefield 6:

Assault Assignments

Assignments Rewards Earn Score (10,000)

Get kills while using the Adrenaline Injector (30) QLink 6 (Gadget)

Bronze Assault Badge Have squadmates deploy on Deploy Beacon (50 times)

Get kills or assists of concussed enemies (20) Fortliner (Preset)

Silver Assault Badge Deal damage with Grenades (2000) Gunning for Glory (Character Patch)

Explosive Entry (Player Card Icon)

Gold Assault Badge

Ad

Trending

Assault class assignments in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Also read: How to get Adrenaline Injector kills in Battlefield 6

Ad

Assault Expert Assignments

Assignments Rewards Get kills while contesting objectives as Assault (50)

Earn score (40,000) SS26 (Gadget)

Platinum Assault Badge Deal damage with the Incendiary-Round Shotgun (5000) Push Forward (Player Card Background) Get kills of assists with the Grenade Launcher (100)

Close Quarter kills (30) in a single round (<15m) Scorcher (Character Skin)

Vanguard (Player Card Title)

Expert Assault Badge

Ad

All Battlefield 6 Engineer Class Assignments and rewards

Here are all Engineer Class Assignments and their rewards:

Engineer Assingments

Assignments Rewards Repair vehicles (2000)

Earn score (10,000) CSS Bundle (Gadget)

Bronze Engineer Badge Deal damage to ground vehicles with launchers (5000)

Deal damage to ground vehicles with Anti-Vehicle Mines (2000) Combat Engineer (Training Path

Combat Engineer (Preset)

Silver Engineer Badge Deal damage to aircraft with AA Launchers (2500)

Deal damage to Laser Designated enemy vehicles using lock-on weapons (1000) Dead Air (Player Card Icon

Patch Job (Character Patch)

Gold Engineer Badge

Ad

Engineer class assignments in EA's latest multiplayer shooter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Ad

Engineer Specialist Assignments

Assignments Rewards Deploy the Vehicle Supply Crate (5)

Earn score (40,000) M136 AT (Gadget)

Platinum Engineer Badge Get assists or destroy aircraft (50) Heavy Weaponry (Player Card Background) Repair vehicles in a match (6000) Brazer (Character Skin)

Thunder (Character Skin)

Demolisher (Player Card title)

Expert Engineer Badge

Ad

All Battlefield 6 Support Class Assignments and rewards

Here are all the Support Class Assignments and rewards:

Support Assignments

Assignments Rewards Heal teammates for health with the Support (5000)

Earn score (10,000) M320A1 SMK (Gadget)

Bronze Support Badge Revives as Support (200)

Deploy the Deployable Cover (25) Fire Support (Training Path)

Fire Support (Preset)

Silver Support Badge Get smoke assists as support (50)

Resupply teammates (200) Serve and Protect (Player Card Icon)

Helping Hand (Character Patch)

Gold Support Badge

Ad

All Support class assignments in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Read more: Battlefield 6 has reportedly sold over 6 million copies in just 6 days

Ad

Support Specialist Assignments

Assignments Rewards Intercept projectiles with the Grendate Intercept System (100)

Earn score (40,000) Goliath Compact (Gadget)

Platinum Support Badge Resupply teammates with the Supply Pouch (200) Bonds of War (Player Card Background)

Sich G1 WP (Gadget) Deal damage with the Incendiary Airburst Launcher as Support (2000)

Revive teammates in a match as Support (75) Countershock (Character Skin)

Copperpulse (Character Skin)

Battle Angel (Player Card Title)

Expert Support Badge

Ad

All Battlefield 6 Recon Class Assignments and rewards

Here is a list of all Recon Class Assignments and rewards:

Recon Assingments

Assignments Rewards Spot enemies in objective area with Recon Gadgets (250)

Earn score (10,000) C-4 Explosive (Gadget)

Bronze Recon Badge Get headshots over 150m as Recon (50) pec Ops (Training Path)

Spec Ops (Preset)

Silver Recon Badge Trick enemies into hittin your Sniper Decoy (30) Head Count (Player Card Icon)

Dead Eye (Character Patch)

Gold Recon Badge

Ad

All Recon class assignments in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Ad

Recon Specialist Assignments

Assignments Rewards Spot enemies at objectives using Recon gadgets (300)

Earn score (40,000) TRCRV2 (Gadget)

Platinum Recon Badge Laser Designate targets that sustain damage (2000)

Mark vehicles using the Tracer Dart (25) Recon Mission (Player Card Background) Get headshot kills over 200m as Recon in a match (10)

Deal damage with Demolition Charges or Anti-Personnal Mines (3000) Rain Wrapped (Character Skin)

Dead Sight (Character Skin)

Silent Strike (Player Card Title)

Expert Recon Badge

Ad

All of the Class Assignments in Battlefield 6 can be completed in almost any of the game modes in the multiplayer playlist. However, some of the challenges that require dealing damage to aircrafts can only be done in modes like Escalation and Conquest.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.