How to heal teammates in Battlefield 6?

In the chaos of combat, people around you are constantly taking damage, and you need to know how you can heal teammates in Battlefield 6. It is a crucial part of the title's gameplay, best executed by the Support class role. Ensuring your teammates' health is topped up is directly tied to improving your chances of winning engagements, and eventually, the game.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide on how you can heal teammates in Battlefield 6. Read below to know more.

A guide to heal teammates in Battlefield 6

As we stated above, healing is a crucial part of Battlefield 6's gameplay. While it is important to secure objectives, get kills, and of course, take space from the enemy team, it would not be possible to do any of that if you barely have a sliver of health in your HP pool.

Ad

Trending

Now, to mitigate that, you can choose to support your teammates by providing them with healing as and when necessary. To heal your team, you need to have the Supply Bag item equipped in your loadout. Whenever you boot up a game, you can throw down your supply bags near your allies, and they will get healed as soon as they step over the item.

Reviving wounded teammates (Image via EA

To make the most out of your kit, you can throw down these Supply Bags in extremely high-traffic areas in the game. This would include tight POIs, objective markers, sniper nests, and so on. This would ensure that you have a cluster of people's health bars topped up, allowing them to effectively clear out enemies without worrying about their HP pool.

Ad

Also read: What are savior kills in Battlefield 6?

That's all there is to know about how you can heal your teammates in Battlefield 6.

If this article is to your liking, you can check out some of our other related guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.