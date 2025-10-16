How to heal teammates in Battlefield 6?

In the chaos of combat, people around you are constantly taking damage, and you need to know how you can heal teammates in Battlefield 6. It is a crucial part of the title's gameplay, best executed by the Support class role. Ensuring your teammates' health is topped up is directly tied to improving your chances of winning engagements, and eventually, the game.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide on how you can heal teammates in Battlefield 6. Read below to know more.
A guide to heal teammates in Battlefield 6
As we stated above, healing is a crucial part of Battlefield 6's gameplay. While it is important to secure objectives, get kills, and of course, take space from the enemy team, it would not be possible to do any of that if you barely have a sliver of health in your HP pool.
Now, to mitigate that, you can choose to support your teammates by providing them with healing as and when necessary. To heal your team, you need to have the Supply Bag item equipped in your loadout. Whenever you boot up a game, you can throw down your supply bags near your allies, and they will get healed as soon as they step over the item.
To make the most out of your kit, you can throw down these Supply Bags in extremely high-traffic areas in the game. This would include tight POIs, objective markers, sniper nests, and so on. This would ensure that you have a cluster of people's health bars topped up, allowing them to effectively clear out enemies without worrying about their HP pool.
That's all there is to know about how you can heal your teammates in Battlefield 6.
