What are savior kills in Battlefield 6?

If you've played the game enough, we are sure that you've been rewarded with a few savior kills in Battlefield 6. While we do not have an official description for 'savior kills' in the game, upon observation, we have somewhat figured out how players can secure a few of these in the game.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about savior kills in Battlefield 6. Read below to know more.

Understanding savior kills in Battlefield 6

Essentially, players are rewarded with savior kills when they eliminate an enemy who is threatening to deal, or is dealing lethal damage against their teammates. It is an act of protection on your part, as you stop the enemy on their tracks and provide your teammates with a temporary safety net during the heat of combat.

Now, there are a few crucial requisities that you need to fulfill in order to secure savior kills in-game:

Your teammate must be in immediate danger. They must be under fire or taking damage from an enemy player(s). You eliminate the enemy who is threatening damage to your teammate before they die.

Now, if you can eliminate such foes during the short window in which your teammates are under fire, you can secure savior kills in Battlefield 6.

Getting savior kills in BF6 (Image via EA)

Earning these accolades adds to your total score in the game. Furthermore, they also help you complete the numerous challenges that are crucial for progression within the title.

It is imperative for you to be near your teammates, or at least be aware of your surroundings, so that you can help them when they're in need, and vice versa.

That's everything that you need to know about savior kills in Battlefield 6.

