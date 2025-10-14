All gadgets in Battlefield 6

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 14, 2025 04:20 GMT
Gadgets in Battlefield 6
Using gadgets in Battlefield 6 is essential to turn the tides of combat (Image via EA)

There is a range of gadgets in Battlefield 6, all of which have different utilities and aid in different aspects of the game. Each class has its very own collection of these tools, and depending on your playstyle, you can customize your loadout to help maximize your utility on the field.

In this article, we will explore all the gadgets in Battlefield 6. Read below to know more.

Exploring the different gadgets in Battlefield 6

As we stated above, each class gets access to different gadgets in Battlefield 6. Here's a class-wise breakdown of the different tools you get access to via the four classes in-game:

Assault class gadgets

GadgetDescription
Adrenaline InjectorGet a temporary boost to your health and vitality.
Extra Primary WeaponAdds an extra weapon slot to your kit. (Primary weapon)
X95 BREA handheld launcher capable of breaching surfaces.
M320A1 HEImpact grenades that stick to surfaces and deal heavy explosive damage.
M320A1 THRMFire thermite grenades that deal incendiary damage to anyone in their burn radius.
Deploy BeaconProvides you with the ability to help squadmates deploy to your location.
SS26Bolt-action Shotgun with incendiary shells.
Assault LadderWith this gadget, you can access rooftops, terraces, and other vantage points. Great for verticality.
also-read-trending Trending

Engineer class gadgets

GadgetDescription
Repair ToolAllows you to repair vehicles that are used by your team.
RPG-7V2A rocket launcher capable of destroying enemy artillery.
MAS 148Long-range, anti-vehicle, lock-in rocket launcher.
M136 ATGuided anti-vehicle missile launcher.
Supply CrateAllows you to resupply ammo and equipment.
M15Anti-vehicle mines that auto-detonate when artillery traverses over them.
PTKM-1RAn anti-vehicle mine that uses sound to detect targets in the vicinity. Once triggered, it launches an explosive payload.
EOD BotA remote-controlled robot capable of repairing vehicles, disabling bombs, and delivering explosive payloads.
M4A1 SlamAn anti-vehicle mine equipped with proximity sensors.
Using a rocket launcher as an Engineer (Image via EA)
Read more: Battlefield 6 Engineer class guide: Best loadout to use

Support class gadgets

GadgetDescription
Supply BagProvide healing to teammates and resupply their ammunition.
DefibrillatorQuickly revive teammates that are wounded during battle.
Deployable CoverA protective cover that you can place on the battlefield.
GPIDSIntercepts incoming small projectiles, such as grenades.
MP-APSIncercepts larger projectiles, such as missiles.
LWCMSA mortar that can be used to clear out enemies at a distance.
M320A1 SMKA smoke grenade launcher. It can be used as a cover to revive allies or block the enemy's vision.
SICH G1 WPCapable of firing incendiary grenades that burst mid-air, burning the area around it.
Supply PouchReplenishes all ammo, equipment, and health. One-time use.
Reviving downed teammates (Image via EA)
Also read: Battlefield 6 Support class guide: Best loadout to use

Recon class gadgets

GadgetDescription
Motion SensorDetects enemy movements in a certain radius. Pings on minimap.
Recon DroneDetects enemy gadgets in a given area and renders them useless temporarily.
Tracer DartShoot a magnetic dart that reveals enemy artillery and infantry.
Anti-Personnel MineA trip mine which explodes upon contact with enemy infantry.
Sniper DecoyA decoy to draw away enemy fire or distract enemy snipers.
C-4 ExplosivesA highly explosive package. Remotely detonable.
You might be interested in: Battlefield 6: Best Recon class loadout guide

That's everything that you need to know about the different gadgets available in Battlefield 6.

