All gadgets in Battlefield 6

There is a range of gadgets in Battlefield 6, all of which have different utilities and aid in different aspects of the game. Each class has its very own collection of these tools, and depending on your playstyle, you can customize your loadout to help maximize your utility on the field.

In this article, we will explore all the gadgets in Battlefield 6. Read below to know more.

Exploring the different gadgets in Battlefield 6

As we stated above, each class gets access to different gadgets in Battlefield 6. Here's a class-wise breakdown of the different tools you get access to via the four classes in-game:

Assault class gadgets

Gadget Description Adrenaline Injector Get a temporary boost to your health and vitality. Extra Primary Weapon Adds an extra weapon slot to your kit. (Primary weapon) X95 BRE A handheld launcher capable of breaching surfaces. M320A1 HE Impact grenades that stick to surfaces and deal heavy explosive damage. M320A1 THRM Fire thermite grenades that deal incendiary damage to anyone in their burn radius. Deploy Beacon Provides you with the ability to help squadmates deploy to your location. SS26 Bolt-action Shotgun with incendiary shells. Assault Ladder With this gadget, you can access rooftops, terraces, and other vantage points. Great for verticality.

Engineer class gadgets

Gadget Description Repair Tool Allows you to repair vehicles that are used by your team. RPG-7V2 A rocket launcher capable of destroying enemy artillery. MAS 148 Long-range, anti-vehicle, lock-in rocket launcher. M136 AT Guided anti-vehicle missile launcher. Supply Crate Allows you to resupply ammo and equipment. M15 Anti-vehicle mines that auto-detonate when artillery traverses over them. PTKM-1R An anti-vehicle mine that uses sound to detect targets in the vicinity. Once triggered, it launches an explosive payload. EOD Bot A remote-controlled robot capable of repairing vehicles, disabling bombs, and delivering explosive payloads. M4A1 Slam An anti-vehicle mine equipped with proximity sensors.

Using a rocket launcher as an Engineer (Image via EA)

Support class gadgets

Gadget Description Supply Bag Provide healing to teammates and resupply their ammunition. Defibrillator Quickly revive teammates that are wounded during battle. Deployable Cover A protective cover that you can place on the battlefield. GPIDS Intercepts incoming small projectiles, such as grenades. MP-APS Incercepts larger projectiles, such as missiles. LWCMS A mortar that can be used to clear out enemies at a distance. M320A1 SMK A smoke grenade launcher. It can be used as a cover to revive allies or block the enemy's vision. SICH G1 WP Capable of firing incendiary grenades that burst mid-air, burning the area around it. Supply Pouch Replenishes all ammo, equipment, and health. One-time use.

Reviving downed teammates (Image via EA)

Recon class gadgets

Gadget Description Motion Sensor Detects enemy movements in a certain radius. Pings on minimap. Recon Drone Detects enemy gadgets in a given area and renders them useless temporarily. Tracer Dart Shoot a magnetic dart that reveals enemy artillery and infantry. Anti-Personnel Mine A trip mine which explodes upon contact with enemy infantry. Sniper Decoy A decoy to draw away enemy fire or distract enemy snipers. C-4 Explosives A highly explosive package. Remotely detonable.

That's everything that you need to know about the different gadgets available in Battlefield 6.

