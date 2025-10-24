Battlefield 6 dataminer has found secret content releasing on October 28, and it's battle royale

  • home icon
By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Oct 24, 2025 12:54 GMT
Batlefield 6 battle royale is releasing on October 28 (Image via EA)
Battlefield 6 has secret content on its way on October 28 with the release of Season 1. A dataminer named OneBattlefield has unearthed this information from the EA app. This unannounced content is codenamed “Granite,” and many believe that this is the battle royale that is supposed to shadow-drop on October 28. Previously, there were several leaks about the battle royale releasing on the same day, but there was no concrete evidence to back the claim. With the latest datamined information, we can assume that the much-awaited mode is launching on the same day.

Read on to learn more about the Battlefield 6 battle royale release scenario.

More insiders have confirmed that Battlefield 6 battle royale is coming on October 28

Previously, ModernWarzone leaked that the battle royale is releasing on October 28. Although there wasn’t any credible evidence, he said he is certain about the situation and that the mode will be a shadow drop like Warzone. Now, popular insider Tom Henderson has backed the claim and stated,

“I can now independently verify that Battlefield 6 Battle Royale is indeed planned to shadow-drop on October 28th.”
On his X post, ModernWarzone also shared the datamined information that says there is secret content named “Granite” slated to be released on October 28 alongside Season 1. Fans were surprised when the Season 1 reveal trailer didn’t mention the battle royale or feature any teaser. However, right now, we have enough credible information from different insiders to verify the previous claim.

EA is yet to announce anything regarding the battle royale mode. According to ModernWarzone, there will be a trailer on the 27th before the official release of the battle royale. Furthermore, there is another free-to-play mode called “Gauntlet” releasing with the battle royale if everything goes right.

Check out our other Battlefield 6 related news and guides:

Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
