Chasm won’t be coming to Genshin Impact until 2022, according to leaks 

Genshin Impact fans will have to wait longer to see The Chasm region if new leaks are to be believed.

Genshin Impact is a game that's always growing with new content updates. Whether it's new characters or new regions, there's always something new for fans to look forward to. The Inazuma region isn't even out yet, and some fans are already looking forward to The Chasm.

Unfortunately for them, several Genshin Impact leaks suggest that players won't be able to see it until early to mid-2022. Now, this can always be wrong, but Genshin Impact leaks are generally on the money when it comes to major release dates. Plus, with so much content like Inazuma to explore, it only makes sense that The Chasm won't be released anytime soon.

Genshin Impact players won't see the Chasm region until 2022

MHY has A LOT of story to tell in Inazuma.



Liyue took about a year from start (the beta) to finish. Expect a little shorter for Inazuma, but still something sizable https://t.co/8o3IqoERcI — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 1, 2021

As mentioned before, recent Genshin Impact leaks have claimed that The Chasm won't be released until early to mid-2022.

This is a rough estimate, especially since it's a fairly vague time frame. Early 2022 could be January, whereas mid-2022 could be July. That's several months apart, which is a long time in a game like Genshin Impact. In video game development, it's often the latter of the two timeframes that end up being the deadline.

Of course, it's not like nothing will take place between now and The Chasm's eventual release.

Inazuma

Inazuma leaks are already available (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Inazuma is set to be a major new region in the world of Genshin Impact. Based on the various leaks associated with it, one could argue that it will be more significant than a region like Dragonspine.

The Archon Questline will continue with Inazuma, and it won't be the only major piece of content there. If miHoYo is planning on introducing a lot of stories and other activities in Inazuma, it would only make sense that The Chasm won't be released anytime soon.

Genshin Impact leakers have stated that The Chasm will come out after Inazuma is released. However, that is a vague statement in and of itself.

The Chasm

the chasm when mihoyo pic.twitter.com/s8hKYbD5kY — em (@e508247) April 13, 2021

A lot of Genshin Impact players are (understandably) hyped for The Chasm. There isn't much lore surrounding The Chasm, but there is still enough to get a general idea of what the location is going to be like.

Apparently, 6000 years ago, a falling star crashed into the location now known as The Chasm. Somehow, it went back into the heavens during the Archon War, which left a chasm into the ground it once stood.

The Dunyu Ruins is also partially made up of the same meteorite that fell into The Chasm.

What The Chasm looks like from above (Image via Xcelerate)

The Chasm region is unfinished in Genshin Impact. Surprisingly, it has a fair amount of detail put into it for a location that won't be publicly accessible until early to mid-2022.

As for what is known about The Chasm, it will likely be closer to Dragonspine in terms of sheer significance as opposed to a location like Inazuma or Mondstadt. It won't be useless by any stretch of the imagination, but there is a reason something like Inazuma has far more leaks dedicated to it right now.

The Chasm's weather and climate are apparently different from Liyue's. Judging by the leaked screenshots, Genshin Impact players get the idea that the location is a more barren region.

An alternate view of The Chasm (Image via Xcelerate)

As the location is largely unfinished, it would be unreasonable to assess its weather or climate any further. An in-game notice describes The Chasm as:

"The myriad mountains of Tianheng are a trove of a thousand treasures, for deep within the rocks bounteous jade gleams gloriously. Yet, sinister forces now beset the Chasm; its glorious gems are hidden and their crimson glow gone. The road to the retrieval of riches is rife with ruin... perilous is the path to the procurement of precious elixirs..."

These "sinister forces" will likely play a part in the player's quest one way or another.

All of the information here can change once more details about The Chasm are leaked for Genshin Impact fans. It could very well take over a year for this region to come out, so players should instead look forward to Inazuma and its bounty of leaks in the meantime.