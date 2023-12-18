EA FC 24 Team of the Week 14 (TOTW 14) predictions: All cards featuring Osimhen, Modric, and others

Team of the Week 14 (TOTW 14) will soon be revealed in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the lineup could potentially include some big names like Luka Modric and Victor Osimhen. These athletes had spectacular performances this weekend, contributing both goals and assists leading their teams to victory in their respective league competitions.

With domestic leagues across Europe heating up and the best teams competing for the top spots in the table, stakes are higher than ever, and every result is crucial. This puts even more importance on match-winning showcases like the ones displayed by Luka Modric and Victor Osimhen this weekend, which could possibly earn them a spot on the TOTW 14 roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on individual match ratings.

Modric and Osimhen could headline TOTW 14 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

TOTW items are more in demand than ever before in the world of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Not only are they more overpowered due to the increase in stat boosts and upgrades, but they are also required in a variety of SBCs. However, players like Modric and Osimhen will certainly be classified as usable in-forms rather than fodder players if they arrive as inclusions in the TOTW 14 lineup.

Despite a series of injuries hindering their campaign, Real Madrid are on an amazing streak of form in all competitions. With their latest 4-1 victory against Villareal, Los Blancos took over the top position in La Liga ahead of Girona FC. Luka Modric was the star of the show, with the Croatian veteran scoring a goal and providing an assist in a stunning all-rounded display of skill.

In the Serie A, Napoli continued on their path of retaining their league title with their recent 2-1 win over Cagliari. Victor Osimhen stole the show by being involved in both goals, scoring the first and providing a spectacular assist for the second. His dribble and pass to teammate Kvaratskhelia was the viral highlight of the weekend and could possibly earn him an in-form card in TOTW 14 of EA FC 24.

In the Premier League, Arsenal FC took advantage of Liverpool dropping points in a draw against Manchester United by securing a win against Brighton and going to the top of the table. The Gunners have been in fine form lately, and German playmaker Kai Havertz stood out in this fixture. If he is included in TOTW 14, this will be his first special card of the EA FC 24 game cycle.

In Ligue 1, reigning champions PSG were denied all three points against Lille thanks to a late equalizer by Jonathan David. The Canadian striker is widely regarded as one of the most formidable attackers in the league, and his possible in-form item could eclipse his previous RTTK card in Ultimate Team.

With so many big names being rumored to arrive as special versions soon, gamers will be eager to witness the official lineup being unveiled on Wednesday.