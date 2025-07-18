Elden Ring developers are reportedly working on an unannounced project slated for 2026 release

A recently surfaced report claims that FromSoftware, the developers behind popular titles like Elden Ring and the Dark Souls franchise, is currently working on an unannounced project that’s in the &quot;advanced development&quot; phase and is slated for a 2026 release.The developers have already officially announced The Duskbloods, a new action RPG exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2. However, a recent report from a well-known insider suggests that in addition to The Duskbloods, FromSoftware is also simultaneously working on a different, unannounced project.This article will delve deeper into the details of this rumored title, so read on to learn more.Note: The information in this article is based on a report from a third-party source and isn't officially confirmed. Also, certain parts of the write-up feature the writer's speculations. Readers are advised to take the article with a grain of salt.Elden Ring developer, FromSoftware is reportedly in an &quot;Advanced Development&quot; phase of an unannounced project that's slated for a 2026 releaseThe report comes from a well-known insider, @Kurakasis, via MP1st. This source has a solid track record of revealing accurate information ahead of time using codenames. For instance, back in October 2024, they revealed the codename “CL” for Elden Ring: Nightreign, which was later confirmed to be accurate. Given this history, the latest information may also hold some decent credibility.As per the report, the unannounced project, codenamed &quot;FMC&quot;, is currently in the &quot;advanced development&quot; phase and is expected to be released in 2026, unless any delays occur.However, this leak reveals only a small detail that is the codename, and even that is just an abbreviation. Therefore, it's best not to draw any strong conclusions just yet.However, even a minute detail like this can offer clues. Based on past trends, it's possible to speculate what to expect.As for speculation, Elden Ring can likely be ruled out because, in an interview, Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of the game, stated that there are no current plans for a second DLC or a sequel to the title. However, he didn’t completely rule out the possibility of future ideas or content. That said, since the report claims the unannounced project is already in &quot;advanced development,&quot; it would have had to begin before that interview took place. So, in my opinion, a new Elden Ring DLC or sequel is unlikely.Regarding Dark Souls, a remaster of Dark Souls III is a possibility, but nothing is concrete at this point.As for a sequel to Armored Core, the possibility seems bleak, considering Armored Core VI launched in 2023, while the previous title, Armored Core V, released in 2012, marking a gap of over a decade between the two. A title tied to this franchise arriving just three years after the last one would be unusual.Considering The Duskbloods will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2, this new project being aimed for multiplatform support may be a strong possibility.Follow Sportskeeda for more such news. In the meantime, here are some articles you may want to check out:How to complete the Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty DerbyLauma VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other official voice actorsUpcoming content in the Solo Leveling Arise July 31 update