  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Elden Ring developers are reportedly working on an unannounced project slated for 2026 release

Elden Ring developers are reportedly working on an unannounced project slated for 2026 release

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 18, 2025 18:34 GMT
Exploring the leak that suggests a new unannounced project by From Software is in advanced development (Image via From Software)
Exploring the leak that suggests a new unannounced project by FromSoftware is in advanced development (Image via FromSoftware)

A recently surfaced report claims that FromSoftware, the developers behind popular titles like Elden Ring and the Dark Souls franchise, is currently working on an unannounced project that’s in the "advanced development" phase and is slated for a 2026 release.

Ad

The developers have already officially announced The Duskbloods, a new action RPG exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2. However, a recent report from a well-known insider suggests that in addition to The Duskbloods, FromSoftware is also simultaneously working on a different, unannounced project.

This article will delve deeper into the details of this rumored title, so read on to learn more.

Note: The information in this article is based on a report from a third-party source and isn't officially confirmed. Also, certain parts of the write-up feature the writer's speculations. Readers are advised to take the article with a grain of salt.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Elden Ring developer, FromSoftware is reportedly in an "Advanced Development" phase of an unannounced project that's slated for a 2026 release

The report comes from a well-known insider, @Kurakasis, via MP1st. This source has a solid track record of revealing accurate information ahead of time using codenames. For instance, back in October 2024, they revealed the codename “CL” for Elden Ring: Nightreign, which was later confirmed to be accurate. Given this history, the latest information may also hold some decent credibility.

Ad
Ad

As per the report, the unannounced project, codenamed "FMC", is currently in the "advanced development" phase and is expected to be released in 2026, unless any delays occur.

However, this leak reveals only a small detail that is the codename, and even that is just an abbreviation. Therefore, it's best not to draw any strong conclusions just yet.

However, even a minute detail like this can offer clues. Based on past trends, it's possible to speculate what to expect.

Ad

As for speculation, Elden Ring can likely be ruled out because, in an interview, Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of the game, stated that there are no current plans for a second DLC or a sequel to the title. However, he didn’t completely rule out the possibility of future ideas or content. That said, since the report claims the unannounced project is already in "advanced development," it would have had to begin before that interview took place. So, in my opinion, a new Elden Ring DLC or sequel is unlikely.

Ad

Regarding Dark Souls, a remaster of Dark Souls III is a possibility, but nothing is concrete at this point.

As for a sequel to Armored Core, the possibility seems bleak, considering Armored Core VI launched in 2023, while the previous title, Armored Core V, released in 2012, marking a gap of over a decade between the two. A title tied to this franchise arriving just three years after the last one would be unusual.

Ad

Considering The Duskbloods will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2, this new project being aimed for multiplatform support may be a strong possibility.

Follow Sportskeeda for more such news. In the meantime, here are some articles you may want to check out:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications