FIFA 23 leak hints at N'Golo Kante's arrival as FUT Birthday Objective/SBC in Ultimate Team

French World Cup winner and superstar N’Golo Kante is set to arrive in the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday promo, according to content specialist FIFATradingRomania. Based on a tweet from their Twitter account earlier today, the Frenchman’s special card will potentially be part of an objective/SBC.

A few spectacular items were released on March 24 as part of FUT Birthday Team 1, including both active footballers and retired legends. These are currently available in the in-game packs and FUT market, and players will have to rely on their luck to obtain them. Kante’s objective/SBC could be an interesting alternative for those who require guaranteed rewards for the time and resources they spend.

As of writing this article, the stats and overall of the upcoming card are unknown, and FIFA 23 players will have to wait until the official launch to learn more. Nevertheless, certain speculations can be made based on how SBCs and objectives typically work in Ultimate Team.

Getting N’Golo Kante’s FUT Birthday card as part of a FIFA 23 objective/SBC could be sensational for players

As it stands, Kante’s base card in FIFA 23 is one of the stronger options for players. Naturally, his FUT Birthday item will only be better with further boosts to his stats and overall, and the fact that it's part of an objective/SBC makes it that much more convenient for players.

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania Mais comment il s'appelle? Kanté

N'golo, N'golo Kanté

The french superstar is set to come during FUT Birthday promo as OBJ/SBC



Stats predicted

After all, players won’t have to rely on their luck to obtain this useful card. As usual, a set number of tasks will have to be completed within an allotted time period. There will most likely be some costs involved based on the conditions of those tasks. If players manage to complete them on time, they can claim this card.

As of now, the potential costs of Kante’s FUT Birthday card can only be determined when the official reveal happens. The card’s popularity will depend on how good its stats and overall will be, which will subsequently determine its performance in the game's current meta.

FUT BEBO ⤴️ @FUT_BEB0 FIFA 23 6PM Content



FUT Birthday Team 1

FUT Birthday Pedri 5 WF (82+1 IF/86/88)

FUT 15 (Two Rare Gold Players Pack+Token)

FUT Birthday Daily Login SBC (81+ Double)

FUT Birthday Daily Login OBJ (Contains Token)

FUT Birthday Party OBJ (Contains Token)



Getting such a high-profile card outside FIFA 23 packs could be a big deal for players. The potential costs will determine its popularity, but it will likely be a highly sought-after option.

Players can already add the promo card of the Spaniard Pedri, which went live on March 24. This special item costs around 400,000 FUT coins, although it can be obtained for less. Alternatively, Team 1 cards are available in the market right now, but their current prices are far too steep for most players.

