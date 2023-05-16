Yannick Carrasco SBC may feature in EA Sports FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS promo. @UTSources ( a reliable source) recently leaked on their social media handle that Carrasco, the Belgian international, might get a flashback SBC, but Ultimate Team players must wait until the official release. The predicted La Liga TOTS squad will be pretty overpowered, and his FUT item fits the scene.

Athletico Madrid could not win any major trophies this season, but Yannick Carrasco played a decent role with a total of 41 matches for this 2022-23 season and scored eight goals with five assists. However, he has three special FUT player items in this FIFA 23 edition, and this SBC will add another impressive item to his name.

FIFA 23 leak: Yannick Carrasco SBC will feature in Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 News @UTSources Yannick Carrasco Has been added to come as a Flashback SBC! Yannick CarrascoHas been added to come as a Flashback SBC! 🚨Yannick Carrasco 🇧🇪 Has been added to come as a Flashback SBC! https://t.co/n9YrIdQaS3

La Liga consists of many good FUT items, including all sorts of versions, and Athletico Madrid has many exceptional players. Players can link this Belgian with any overpowered players from the La Liga Team of the Season.

The base item of Yannick Carrasco is 85 rated, and he has got a 4-star skill move and a 4-star weak foot. The predicted stats of this flashback SBC are as follows:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 90

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 61

Physicality: 73

The stats are not official; it is predicted from his previous versions. Players have to wait for the official release, and only then can they try out this particular Belgian SBC item.

Yannick Carrasco is a versatile player who played out on the wings as a striker, midfielder, or fullback this season with Athletico Madrid. So Ultimate Team players can expect to modify Carrasco's position randomly, but players can expect the major position will be LM.

As the Bundesliga TOTS are expiring soon, FIFA 23 players are pretty excited for the upcoming promo; EA Sports will keep up with the expectations as they might be coming up with the best La Liga promo until now. A few big names like Benzema, Vinicius, and De Jong are already entitled to this upcoming promo, and Carrasco is getting to headline with his Flashback SBC.

Poll : 0 votes