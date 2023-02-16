FIFA 23 leaks hint at Road to the Final (RTTF) cards of Anthony Martial and Erik Lamela coming to Ultimate Team

Manchester United star Anthony Martial is set for an appearance in the FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF) promo; Erik Lamela could also be getting a special card. Fans have been eager to discover what's next in special cards, and the latest leaks come from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff.

The latest rumors will appease many, as Manchester United has a large global fan base. Martial isn't in the best form now, but his upcoming promo card could provide better opportunities, thanks to the boost in stats. Lamela's card would likely result in the same, and the former Tottenham Hotspur footballer is all set for his maiden promo appearance.

EA Sports has confirmed that the next promo will go live on February 17. The developers haven't officially teased any cards, so readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt. They are requested to make their plans only after officially releasing the cards.

Martial and Lamela's Road to the Final (RTTF) promo cards could be valuable assets for FIFA 23 players

The rumored Road to the Final (RTTF) promo cards of Martial and Lamela are set to appear in the packs. If such is the case, they will be available tomorrow when the daily content appears. Alternatively, either or both cards could also appear in Team 2, which will likely go live on Friday.

If the cards make it to the official release, both will get some interesting boosts. Martial's base card has certain limitations, but it performs well on the meta. Lamela also has some restrictions on the base version, which could be removed with a promo edition.

The stats and overalls can only be known after the official release. FIFA 23 players will likely find the cards in the market, but they won't be cheap. The price could be higher for Martial's card since it will tend to work better for the meta.

Every card released in the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo in FIFA 23 can get upgrades in stats and overall. It will be based on the tournament progression footballers make with their respective clubs. Based on rumors, a card winning the final can get up to four in-form boosts, along with 5-Star Skills, Weak Foot, and random traits.

Hence, the responsibility will also be on FIFA 23 players to find cards with a higher chance of progression in the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo. Meanwhile, the final 24 hours of the Future Stars promo will begin very soon. This is the last chance for players to get a card from Team 2 in the packs, after which they will become unavailable.

