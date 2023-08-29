Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Seele rerun in version 1.4

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks from X user Dimbreath claim that Seele will get a rerun in version 1.4. Although this information is speculative, it is not surprising for the community since HoYoverse has introduced rerun banners for their previous titles. That said, Jingliu and Topaz are the featured 5-star units for the patch, and Seele will likely appear on a separate warp.

This article explores every bit of information available about the rumored Seele rerun, which will potentially introduce a double banner system in the game.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Seele expected to be first rerun character in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

As mentioned earlier, HoYoverse has introduced rerun banners in their previous gacha titles, and the same can be expected for Honkai Star Rail. This means that the rumored Seele return in version 1.4, as reported by Dimbreath, is highly possible.

This leak has garnered a lot of attention from the community since many players want to acquire characters previously featured in the title. In fact, the introduction of a second banner will be a welcome addition to the game as it provides fans with the opportunity to secure their favorite characters in the future.

As of writing, Seele has maintained her foothold in the DPS segment with her excellent damage output. She is an essential character from the Quantum element that has access to powerful single-target attacks thanks to her Hunt Path.

Although she has to compete against Jingliu and Topaz in Honkai Star Rail 1.4, players will definitely try to summon her, given her strong arsenal of abilities.

Seele is the best single-target DPS in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a glimpse at Seele's entire moveset for the reader’s convenience:

Basic ATK : Inflicts Quantum DMG on an enemy.

: Inflicts Quantum DMG on an enemy. Skill : Unleashes Quantum DMG on a target and increases her SPD.

: Unleashes Quantum DMG on a target and increases her SPD. Ultimate : Seele enters a buffed state and activates a single-target attack dealing Quantum DMG.

: Seele enters a buffed state and activates a single-target attack dealing Quantum DMG. Talent : After defeating enemy Seele with any of her abilities, she receives an extra turn. It also activates Resurgence, which boosts her attack for a turn. Enemies defeated in the buffed state will not trigger another Resurgence.

: After defeating enemy Seele with any of her abilities, she receives an extra turn. It also activates Resurgence, which boosts her attack for a turn. Enemies defeated in the buffed state will not trigger another Resurgence. Technique: Seele enters stealth mode for 20 seconds and activates the buffed state immediately after ambushing an enemy.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update is expected to be released globally on October 11, 2023, across PC, iOS, and Android platforms. The title will reportedly receive a PlayStation 5 release this year, and its technical test begins on September 4, 2023.