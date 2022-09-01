"That would be so cool": Modern Warfare 2 fans excited about classic maps potentially returning with latest reboot

Activision recently announced the dates of multiple upcoming stepping stones for releasing their new title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and the new battle royale, Warzone 2.

With the announcement of the open beta dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the gates will soon be flooded with people signing up for it and fans pre-ordering the entire game.

There is a lot of excitement for the new title to be released. And now, based on recent leaks and gameplay footage, there are multiple speculations about how the title will feel and its maps.

As a result, fans have very high expectations and want to get their hands on Modern Warfare 2 as soon as possible.

Modern Warfare 2 to reintroduce classic MW2 maps post-launch

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Interesting piece of info I heard from a trustworthy source recently…



Infinity Ward are planning to release all/almost all Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps together all at once some time during the post launch of Modern Warfare II (2022). Very likely this could be Year 2 content. Interesting piece of info I heard from a trustworthy source recently…Infinity Ward are planning to release all/almost all Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps together all at once some time during the post launch of Modern Warfare II (2022). Very likely this could be Year 2 content. https://t.co/7ZdVTftcug

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) is one of the most played single-player and multiplayer games. It is a classic title with now nostalgic maps and graphics. This offering was so popular that Activision decided to remaster the game and release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and introduced audio and visual improvements to the classic.

Fans are ecstatic about returning classic maps to Modern Warfare 2 (2022). There has been some information that many maps for the original Modern Warfare 2 could be returning in this new reboot.

Twitter blows up

There has been a lot of chatter on Twitter, where it was first tweeted by a user called Hope and immediately caught the community's attention.

Quite an interesting debate started to unravel in the replies to the tweet. Some were sour, but most fans reacted positively to this new potential leak.

There have been some reasonable concerns from the community that can be seen on the thread.

Mike | KRNG Rxqe @MikeRxqe @TheGhostOfHope As long as they keeps the maps the same then I’m all for it, really hoping they don’t get the MW2019 treatment @TheGhostOfHope As long as they keeps the maps the same then I’m all for it, really hoping they don’t get the MW2019 treatment

One user replied that he would much rather see the old classic maps than the ones that appeared in the MW2 Remastered version. Many fans share the same view and hope that they get to play on the classics.

Another fan replied, speculating that Activision might already have these maps ready. He based this on the fact that the MW2 Remastered did not receive a Multiplayer mode.

XpertFusion (AKA MovieFusion) @xpertfusion3 @TheGhostOfHope Probably because they already remastered them for that MW2 MP remaster that never released. Maybe they were able to get those over to the new engine, idk. Regardless, I feel like they should only bring back the good MW2 maps. Ain't nobody wanna see Derail again @TheGhostOfHope Probably because they already remastered them for that MW2 MP remaster that never released. Maybe they were able to get those over to the new engine, idk. Regardless, I feel like they should only bring back the good MW2 maps. Ain't nobody wanna see Derail again

He also included a personal opinion on his choice of maps, stating he would want only the good MW2 maps to be included.

Elvis COD🎮 @ElvisCOD @TheGhostOfHope The power of going all out is strong with this company. @TheGhostOfHope The power of going all out is strong with this company.

One gamer replied that it could be a viable option to now play competitive in the new title as well, should these maps actually return.

~ @bulletproofluh @TheGhostOfHope Competitive might be good after all then @TheGhostOfHope Competitive might be good after all then

RougeGh0st @Knight117Moon @TheGhostOfHope I’ll bet they release DLC maps from MW/2/3 that never got released. @TheGhostOfHope I’ll bet they release DLC maps from MW/2/3 that never got released.

Chatter on Reddit

The above user replied to the thread with a plausible explanation. He believes that the maps were planned for MW2 Remastered. But Activision decided not to move forward with this plan.

Other Redditors shared the same positive view on the recent leak as most of the community.

A few users deviated from the original perspective and stated that it could be a part of the content, likely to be released in year two. The content could be catered to as a map pack for the new title.

There has been an uproar in activity on platforms like Twitter and Reddit regarding the new title that Activision has recently announced. Fans are receiving new announcements and leaks almost every day.

The debates and discussions over the new title are relentless as the community holds its breath for the open beta. With all the new information and leaks, fans must remember to piece their opinions and set their expectations as per official news only. as leaks are not guaranteed to be accurate.

Edited by Ravi Iyer