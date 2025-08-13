Uncharted 5 rumored to be in development, featuring two  iconic characters

There's a new rumor that states Uncharted 5 is in development, with Cassie Drake and Sam Drake potentially appearing in the game. The rumors also mention Shaun Escayg, co-director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, spearheading the project, with Naughty Dog keeping a watchful eye over things. While nothing is confirmed, for fans, even the speculation of the popular series returning is enough to get their imagination running wild.For over a decade, Uncharted has been one of PlayStation's most prestigious action-adventure franchises. Commended for its cinematic approach, breathtaking set pieces, and treasure hunts that set players off on a globe-trotting adventure, the series first emerged on the PlayStation 3 before transitioning onto the PS Vita and PS4.During the main games, we followed Nathan Drake - treasure hunter, puzzle solver, and occasional magnet for trouble - who has allies like Victor &quot;Sully&quot; Sullivan, Elena Fisher, and Chloe Frazer.Read on to learn more about the ongoing rumors surrounding the development of Uncharted 5.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations; read it with a pinch of salt.Rumors around Uncharted 5 developmentWhen Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was released, it appeared that Nathan's chapter had been closed. He had retired from the life of danger to live with Elena and be a father to their daughter, Cassie. Nathan's older brother, Sam Drake, was still out there, leaving the suggestion that the Uncharted franchise had more stories to tell.Then came Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which fronted Chloe Frazer and showed the series could shine without Nathan at its helm.Thereafter, a recent rumor suggested that a potential Uncharted 5 title might feature Cassie and Sam in some way, although it's unknown if they'll be leading operations, along for the ride as allies, or just making appearances. Naughty Dog has yet to comment on this probability, so for now it's all guesswork.Also read: Why PlayStation needs to bring Uncharted backUncharted 5 potential release dateIf you’re hoping to mark your calendar, you might want to hold off. There’s no official release date or even an announcement for Uncharted 5. And given Naughty Dog’s reputation for polishing their games to perfection, fans may be in for a wait before we hear anything concrete.Also read: Is it worth playing Uncharted The Lost Legacy in 2025?Uncharted 5 potential platform availabilityEvery Uncharted game to date has been a PlayStation exclusive - from the PS3 and PS4 to the Vita. If Uncharted 5 does become a reality, it’s safe to assume it would arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5, at least at launch.For now, all we have are rumors, but the thought of Cassie and Sam Drake sharing the screen is enough to keep Uncharted fans daydreaming about where the next treasure hunt could take them.Also read: Should you try out Uncharted Drake’s Fortune in 2025?Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection review5 things to know about Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves5 things we would like to see from an Uncharted Drake's Fortune remake