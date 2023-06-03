Warzone 2's rumored map's POIs got leaked by data miners

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is speculated to be released in less than two weeks, according to when the battle pass of Season 3 Reloaded is set to expire. The new season is bringing in a lot of exciting content for the game, including the full release of Warzone Ranked, a resurgence map, new weapons, operators, quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and more.

Several sources have stated that the fourth season of the battle royale title will launch with a new map called Vondel, located in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the same place as the Modern Warfare 2 mission, Tradecraft. Data miners have also managed to leak the POIs (Points of Interest) of the map.

What are the POIs of the new Warzone 2 map, Vondel?

Warzone 2.0 News @WarzoneCenter According to leaks, the upcoming Warzone 2 resurgence map is called “Vondel”. The map is set in Netherlands. According to leaks, the upcoming Warzone 2 resurgence map is called “Vondel”. The map is set in Netherlands. 👀

When the release date of a major update gets closer, data miners get a lot of information regarding it in the game's current build. Consequently, various leakers have posted information about the upcoming map on social media. The legitimacy of the details cannot be confirmed; however, the same sources have proven to be correct previously.

As per leaks, the size of the resurgence map will be bigger than Ashika Island but smaller than Al Mazrah. For reference, Al Mazrah is fifteen times the size of Ashika Island. It is currently unclear whether Vondel will replace Ashika Island or will be put into rotation alongside the two other maps allowing players to access all maps as per their wishes.

The POIs of Vondel, leaked by data miners, are:

Aquarium

City Hall

Fire Station

Nieuwe Stadspoort

Old Museum

New Museum

Floating House

University

Police Station

Stadium Ajax

Cruise Terminal

Train Station

The aforementioned names of areas give the impression that the upcoming Warzone 2 map will have an urban setting, which is a given as it is most likely to be set in Amsterdam. It seems to showcase the city's various regions without outdoor terrains, such as a jungle, waterfalls, and mountains.

The map is rumored to release with the launch of Warzone 2 Season 4. The developers have not announced the official date for the same, but it is expected to be released on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

