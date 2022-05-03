"Rush Hardcore is an absolute disaster of a game mode": Battlefield 2042 community is furious as enemies and allies look same

Battlefield 2042 is in a state where many of the efforts from the developers seem to do more harm than good. The game has been a hotbed of controversy and has faced a lot of customer dissatisfaction since it was released. Much of it has been due to the quality and execution of plans by DICE and EA. Although the developers have continued to work on improving the game, a recent problem has arisen with the new Rush Hardcore mode, which has left the community fuming.

The recent case is yet another example of things not working out as planned. Although EA has taken some radical steps, many of them haven't pleased the fans. Battlefield 2042 has been a major letdown, and such has been the damage to the game that is rumored to enter EA Play barely seven months since its release. The onus on DICE would be to improve the game as much as possible. The last thing needed is the recent debacle with the new Rush Hardcore mode.

The Battlefield 2042 community reacts to the poor implementation of the Rush Hardcore mode

Different modes are available to players in Battlefield 2042. However, many of them have been anything but what makes gamers happy. The new Rush Hardcore mode was recently added to the list. On May 2, Reddit user, u/CeladonCityNPC, posted their opinions about the mode. Based on comments by others, it appears that the mode isn't a fan favorite.

The major problem with the mode is that there is no way to distinguish between an ally and an enemy. The main reason for that is the specialists in the game. Specialists in Battlefield 2042 haven't been in a good place, and the recent issue will increase the players' hatred for it. One player commented that using the older class system would have avoided the problem caused by the Rush Hardcore mode.

Another player added that identifying the enemy in-game is an arduous task. With no HUD in the Rush Hardcore mode, things get even worse for everyone involved.

A major issue with players has been DICE's way of handling things. Some players feel that the developers don't even playtest and try out the features and modes before they put them in the game, which leads to suboptimal results. The recent Rush Hardcore mode is also on the same grounds, according to one subreddit member.

One player asked about the rationale behind not enabling HUD in the Rush mode when the team mode has the facility. The lack of HUD has made matches a big "kill fest" according to them, since there is no way to identify an enemy.

DICE has added glowsticks to help players identify enemies. Unfortunately, checking glowsticks isn't really an optimal or efficient way of doing things in a fast-paced game like Battlefield 2042.

Whatever little reputation DICE and EA might have gained with the 4.0 update seems to be fading. What's worse is the fact that the game won't tell the player whom they have killed - an ally or an enemy.

The situation with the Rush Hardcore mode is so terrible that one player had to clarify to the community that there are no bugs in it.

What makes the whole situation a nightmare is the fact that the same specialists are present in both factions. If there had been some kind of a limiter, the situation might have been more convenient for the players.

Rush Hardcore is one example of many things where DICE has failed in execution. While the underlying idea is good, the way the model works is nothing but a big mess. At this point, one often wonders just how long Battlefield 2042 players can be patient with the game.

Edited by Mayank Shete