Schedule 1: Recipe Calculator Guide

Schedule 1 can sometimes be complicated, so having a tool like the Recipe Calculator at your disposal can be beneficial. This tool is not available in the game and is a community-made feature hosted online on a dedicated website. It is a powerful tool that can help newcomers and experienced players alike to expand their drug empire in Schedule 1 while raking in as much profit as possible.

This article will highlight the player-made Recipe Calculator for Schedule 1.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The exact recipe and mixes listed on the third-party tool may or may not work for every individual.

How to use the Schedule 1 Recipe Calculator

The Schedule 1 Recipe Calculator, as mentioned above, is not an in-game feature. You can access it on your preferred browser to check out several recipes, strain mixes, and even the most profitable drugs that one can manufacture in the game.

Here is a quick overview of the features of the Recipe Calculator:

Mix Calculator: This tool can be used to create a drug before manufacturing it in the game. It can provide you with the effects, cost, and potential sale price for the product. This is a convenient tool when trying out new mixes, as it helps you save in-game resources.

This tool can be used to create a drug before manufacturing it in the game. It can provide you with the effects, cost, and potential sale price for the product. This is a convenient tool when trying out new mixes, as it helps you save in-game resources. Reverse Calculator: This is a unique feature you can use to get the recipe of a drug by selecting the type of product and effects you wish for it to contain. Once you select all the traits, you can check out the cheapest production process to rake in more profits. This is great for taking on new customers in the game and meeting their needs while minimizing manufacturing expenses.

This is a unique feature you can use to get the recipe of a drug by selecting the type of product and effects you wish for it to contain. Once you select all the traits, you can check out the cheapest production process to rake in more profits. This is great for taking on new customers in the game and meeting their needs while minimizing manufacturing expenses. All Mixes: This is a list of different mixes and strains that are actively being updated by the community. Since it is a shared list, you may or may not find all of the required recipes. Over time, this list can be expected to grow as fans discover new mixes.

Recipe Calculator tool can potentially help players boost their business (Image via TVGS)

Apart from the obvious features, the website also contains a section on the landing page that showcases the most profitable and popular mixes. You can use these as tips to create a bigger business in Schedule 1 while raking in a large amount of profits. With the hike in prices, you will be able to get better equipment, hire better staff, and take on more customers as well.

For a more detailed look at the Recipe Calculator, you can check out the user-generated tool directly.

