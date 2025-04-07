How to get Lab Oven in Schedule 1

The Lab Oven in Schedule 1 is one of the crucial tools that you will need while producing products like M**h. These are high-level drugs that you will need to eventually manufacture while completing the storyline. However, there are a few prerequisites that you need to complete before you are provided access to this new tool. Fortunately, the task can be completed with a bit of grinding and farming for some experience points.
This article will highlight the best way to get the Lab Oven in Schedule 1.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
How to unlock Lab Oven in Schedule 1
The Lab Oven in Schedule 1 is only unlocked after you reach the Hoodlum 5 level. This can be done by simply conducting your business as usual. You can speed up this process by moving as much product as possible and tending to customers daily for the most amount of experience gain.
This means that you need to manufacture lots of drugs and sell them to old customers while developing new leads. You will also need to secure quite a bit of profit as the equipment needed for producing more items is expensive.
Where to get Lab Oven in Schedule 1
Once you have reached the required level, you can visit the Warehouse and interact with the merchant present inside. You will need to add the Lab Oven to the checkout and then make the payment to get it. The item costs exactly $1000 in-game currency.
It is important to note that the merchant only takes cash, so you would need to pay upfront for anything you want to purchase. Also, the NPC is only available between 6 pm and 6 am, so you would need to plan your visits to avoid hindering the business.
How to use Lab Oven in Schedule 1
The Lab Oven is a simple tool that can be used to make drugs. Here is a quick guide on how to make the most out of it:
- Purchase the Lab Oven from the Warehouse and bring it back to your base. Place it according to your preference or near the Chemistry Station for ease of access.
- Now you can create liquid M**h and then put it inside the oven and start the cooking process.
- Once it is done, you can take the tray out of the equipment.
- You then need to use a hammer to strike the product and break it.
This will complete the production process and provide you with the desired product. However, there is a limitation to the oven as it can only be used to make a short list of drugs.
