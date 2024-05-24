SEA or Asia: Best Wuthering Waves server for India and South Asian countries

Which Wuthering Waves server is best for India and South Asian countries is a question many players across the region will be having. The latest development by Kuro Games, Wuthering Waves is a new ARPG game that has been collecting a lot of praise from players, thanks to its anime art style and gacha mechanics, which are pretty popular.

Although Wuthering Waves and Genshin Impact share a lot in common, like the ARPG elements with an anime art style, Wuthering Waves has a distinct identity of its own, making it stand out in popularity in Asian countries as well as the whole world.

However, in this article, we will be discussing the best Wuthering Waves server for India and South Asian countries to enjoy the game without any interruption.

SEA or Asia: Best Wuthering Waves server in India and South Asian countries

Red ping in Asia Servers (Image via Kuro Games)

Servers currently available in Wuthering Waves are:

America

Asia

Europe

HMT

SEA

We have played the game from India and when using the SEA server we witnessed a 69-99 ping. On the other hand, using the Asia server almost always guarantees a 100+ ping.

With such a drastic difference in pings, it is quite obvious that the SEA server is preferable over Asia while playing the game from India. The same has been resonated by other players from South Asian countries.

Decent ping range (Image via Kuro Games)

If you have friends joining you, communicate with each other and determine which Wuthering Waves server is giving the most favorable output to everyone on average. To host personal games, all players must be on the same server. But keep in mind that the ping quality may vary at times. Sometimes Asia could give a better connection than SEA.

To determine the best Wuthering Waves server for you, follow these steps:

The server's time zone will have an impact on the daily and weekly reset times. The one that works best for you can be the one that is most handy for your situation. 4 AM server time is the reset time.

Although server ping affects cooperative play, Wuthering Waves is mostly a client-side, single-player game with no lag.

In cooperative mode, friends need to play on the same server.

The server you choose will determine the rewards for the Echo Summon online event. You may, of course, start over from a different server if you'd like, but chances are that event awards won't be carried over.

