Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves: How to get and upgrade them

Strengthening characters in Wuthering Waves is a crucial gameplay loop that facilitates progress. As you head towards the late-game phase, you need Resonators that are properly built to tackle the difficult challenges. However, you can only do so much when their growth hits a brick wall.

This calls for obtaining the Resonance Chain of your cared units. It is basically a duplicate of the Resonator. It merges to activate special perks, ranging from damage buffs to a bonus effect on certain abilities.

You might also unlock their discreet playstyle, depending on the number of copies you have. That said, this article discusses everything there is to know about the Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves.

How to get Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves

The Wavebands are purchasable from the Item Exchange store (Image via Kuro Games)

As an aspiring gacha title, Wuthering Waves shares many similarities with Genshin Impact. For instance, it features a Resonance Chain which is akin to the character constellation from the HoYoverse title.

To be precise, you get them by summoning multiple copies of a Resonator. Instead of existing as two separate entities, the duplicate manifests as a Waveband. Activating the Waveband unlocks bonus effects and attribute boosts of the respective character.

A Resonance Chain of 4 stars is easier to obtain compared to the premium units since wishing consumes Astrite, which is deemed to be a limited resource unless you spend real currency. Alternatively, you can purchase a couple of premium Wavebands from the Item Exchange store in exchange for some in-game currency.

For those wondering, you need 270x Aftershocked Coral for a 5-star duplicate. On the other hand, the 4-star bands will be available at a cheaper exchange rate.

How to upgrade Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves

Access the character screen to upgrade the Resonance Chain (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow these easy steps to upgrade the Resonance Chain of your Wuthering Waves character:

Firstly, head to the Resonator screen and select the one with duplicates.

Open their Resonator Chain. The loathing orb on the right shows the bonus attributes.

Select and activate the Waveband to unlock them.

There are quite a few characters who possess excellent Resonance Chains that can completely upgrade their abilities. In fact, most 5-star Resonators grow stronger as you stack more duplicates.

Despite that, chasing for their copies isn’t recommended, as it is always better to have access to more units. Not to forget, the title is quite free-to-play friendly.

Check out our other WuWa articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback