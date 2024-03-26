Should you play as Edward or Emily in Alone in the Dark first?

Alone in the Dark offers a thrilling campaign with unexpected twists and chilling horror elements. Its captivating narrative is sure to grip players, particularly those who love the horror genre and narrative-driven experiences. Featuring two playable characters, Edward Carnby, and Emily Hartwood, players are presented with the choice of protagonist before embarking on the main campaign.

While the core storyline remains consistent, completing the main campaign with both protagonists is recommended. This allows players to delve deeper into the intricacies of the narrative, and they will encounter slight alterations as well. However, for a more captivating gaming experience, it's recommended that you start by finishing the campaign with Edward. Below are the factors explaining why you should select Edward first.

Which character you should select first in Alone in the Dark?

The main objective is to find out Jeremy Hartwood (Image via THQ Nordic)

When considering the suitable protagonist for your first playthrough of Alone in the Dark, there are a few factors to consider. In your initial playthrough of Alone in the Dark, it's worth noting that both Emily and Edward are best in their own way, making the choice between them less critical.

The storyline remains consistent regardless of your selection, thus minimizing the impact on your gameplay preferences. Variations arise primarily in interactions with non-playable characters, where their reactions and dialogues differ depending on the character chosen.

However, for specific reasons, you should choose Edward for your initial campaign walkthrough. Below are the reasons why Edward should be the preferred choice for your first playthrough of the campaign.

1) Setting

Alone in the Dark features an American South setting (Image via THQ Nordic)

Another significant aspect is the gothic American South setting, primarily centered around Derceto Manor, a place for the mentally distressed. Your primary objective is to locate Emily's missing uncle, Jeremy Hartwood, under mysterious circumstances.

2) The characteristics of the protagonists

Emily is smarter than Edward (Image via TQ Nordic)

Emily is profoundly familiar with the locale and its residents, giving her heightened awareness. On the other hand, as a professional investigator, Edward lacks such knowledge, necessitating extensive interaction and investigation to comprehend the residents' motivations and find clues regarding Hartwood's disappearance.

In short, Edward's status as an outsider adds an additional layer of challenge as he navigates unfamiliar territory.

3) Edward's persona

Select Edward for your first campaign playthrough (Image via THQ Nordic)

Selecting Edward for your first campaign playthrough promises a more immersive gameplay experience. Assuming the role of a detective in unfamiliar surroundings presents a compelling challenge, enhancing your engagement with the narrative. Conversely, selecting Emily for the second playthrough offers a more straightforward progression, given her inherent knowledge and familiarity with the environment.

Ultimately, playing as Edward offers a more gripping experience, driven by the challenge of solving a mystery in an unknown territory. In a horror-themed game, where narrative progression intertwines with an element of the unknown, Edward's perspective aligns more closely with expectations, making him the preferred choice for your initial campaign run.

Check out other articles:

How to enable retro skins in Alone in the Dark? || Where to find the Cellar Key in Alone in the Dark?