Should you pull for Iuno in Wuthering Waves?

The high priestess from Septimont has made her way to the playable roster in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. Yes, Iuno is officially available on the banner as of September 17, 2025, and she boasts a compelling character design and gameplay. Her kit contains enhanced attacks, healing, shields, and buffs, which are fitting for any sub-DPS in the game.

But, should you summon Iuno in WuWa? To determine that, we have thoroughly discussed her strengths and weaknesses below.

Iuno’s strengths and weaknesses in Wuthering Waves

Exploring Iuno's strength and weaknesses (Image via Kuro Games)

Iuno’s banner is available in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update from September 17 to October 8, 2025. Below we have discussed her strengths and weaknesses that will help determine if she is worth summoning.

Iuno’s strengths

Despite being a sub-DPS, Iuno can deal massive Aero DMG. Therefore, her hypercarry build can also tackle most enemies in the game.

She has a unique playstyle requiring players to switch between her stances. During the Full Moon state, she can unleash enhanced Basic Attack and Resonance Skill.

Iuno is among the few characters who can generate shields. It helps her tank some of the incoming damage.

She is certainly a versatile character, being able to also heal allies and buff the next Resonator’s Heavy Attack.

Iuno has a solid base kit and is fairly easy to build, given that she doesn’t require her signature weapon to be effective during battle.

Her Full Moon domain offers a stackable buff to the active Resonator, as well as restore their HP and stamina.

Also read: Best teams for Iuno in Wuthering Waves

Iuno’s weakness

Iuno’s Outro Skill only offers a Heavy Attack DMG bonus, limiting her team choices. Currently, Augusta and Jiyan are the only two Resonators who can benefit from the buff.

Moreover, Augusta is the only companion who can use Iuno’s Blessing of the Wan Light stack, as it requires obtaining a shield.

Iuno doesn’t really have that many weaknesses apart from limited time options, which could potentially change in the future as Kuro Games releases more characters. Her pros clearly outweigh her cons, enhancing her overall pull value.

Is Iuno worth pulling for in Wuthering Waves?

Get Iuno for Augusta and Jiyan teams (Image via Kuro Games)

Yes, Iuno is definitely worth getting from the Wuthering Waves 2.6 banner if you have Augusta and Jiyan. However, she is by no means a must-pull given her team constraints. She can be a hypercarry DPS with the right set of gears, but we don't recommend that.

You can instead use the resources to build a potent Aero character like Cartethyia. That said, she has an excellent design and a unique gameplay loop that many players will find compelling.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

