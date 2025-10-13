"Shurima! Your emperor has returned!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1194 (Monday, October 13, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 13, 2025, are now out. The 1194th iteration, like the earlier ones, has several interesting enigmas. Players can easily solve the clues tied to the puzzles if they have good knowledge of the League of Legends champions and their various elements.The Quote puzzle in the 1194th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Shurima! Your emperor has returned!&quot;Pyke, Azir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1194th edition (October 13, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 13, 2025, are:Classic: PykeQuote: AzirAbility: Ezreal; Bonus: Passive (Rising Spell Force)Emoji: TaricSplash Art: Volibear; Bonus: Inkshadow VolibearThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 13, 2025, edition is Pyke. The Quote question features Azir, a champion who is a great choice in the current Midlane meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle shows Ezreal's Passive ability, known as &quot;Rising Spell Force.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji has Taric, while the Splash Art includes Volibear's Inkshadow skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, YasuoLoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, ShacoLoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, SionLoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorLoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, JayceLoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, ShenLoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiLoLdle 1186 (October 5): Rell, Samira, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, ZyraLoLdle 1185 (October 4): Xin Zhao, Gwen, Zilean, Ashe, VeigarLoLdle 1184 (October 3): Gangplank, Lulu, Qiyana, Sylas, SyndraLoLdle 1183 (October 2): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Heimerdinger, LuluLoLdle 1182 (October 1): Vi, Jayce, Kayn, Kled, IllaoiLoLdle 1181 (September 30): Zoe, Karthus, Samira, Warwick, OriannaLoLdle 1180 (September 29): Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Mel, Renekton, SivirThe answers to the 1195th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 14, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?