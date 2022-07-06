"Shut the f**k up!" - xQc yells at Twitch sub and then apologizes

Felix “xQc” had a brief bout of rage during a recent Rust stream. While receiving a donation from a 28-month subscriber named B4nditss, the streamer yelled angrily at the fan while also playing the game.

“Shut the f**k up!”

Felix would run it back and apologize later, claiming he was in a particularly tense situation, but YouTube commenters felt he only apologized because the chat pressured him to.

xQc briefly rages at a 28-month subscriber and then apologizes

While livestreaming, Felix received this message from a sub:

“Let’s go 28 months! Thanks for helping me through hard times. You are my favorite streamer. Much love.”

The Twitch subscriber posted a heartfelt subscriber message when they resubbed for their 28th month to xQc’s stream. The sub wanted to show that they appreciated the work that the Juicer does, but it didn’t go quite as planned, with Felix screaming at the sub to "shut the f**k up!"

xQc would scream at the donation message, with some in his chat laughing and others calling the streamer out for being mean to someone who subbed to his channel for such a long period of time.

His chat was filled with people calling him out, from calling him weird to saying it’s xQc’s “Villain Origin Story.” The streamer continued to play Rust for the next minute or so, treating the situation as if nothing had happened. Later on in the stream, however, xQc would double back and apologize.

“Sorry man, thank you so much, thanks man for the 28 months, sorry man, I was in the middle of an intense situation, man.”

His chat was divided between people who demanded an apology, while others figured he should just ignore it and keep playing. At the end of the clip, he did apologize to his fan.

YouTube commenters respond to Twitch streamer yelling at a subscriber

There wasn’t a lot of sympathy for Felix in the YouTube comments section of the clip. Though the streamer did eventually apologize, many figured it was because the streamer either didn’t want to get canceled, or it was due to pressure from his chat spamming him to apologize.

There wasn't much sympathy for the streamer in the comments (Image via PepegaWarlord - xQc Clips/YouTube)

One YouTube commenter compared it to a parent being upset with their child as many of his fans look up to him. Others would chime in that streamers don’t care about the viewers, with another not having much sympathy for the subscriber.

A third comment would speak up, though, saying that they don’t know what that person’s life is like, and maybe Felix's streams are a genuine high point of their day.

Do streamers actually care about their viewers? This was another topic of discussion (Image via YouTube)

Another YouTube commenter figured that person won’t be resubbing for the 29th month, but only time will tell if that actually happens.

It seemed like to some commenters that the 29th month wouldn't happen (Image via YouTube)

Others chose to talk about the title of the stream clip, calling the moment a “very not xqcL moment.” Some praised the title, while others thought that reading the title was not very xqcL, which is the name of the streamer’s “Love” emote. Some would suggest new titles as well, but it was clear that people weren’t that fond of this particular moment.

Many didn't feel like this was a good moment for the streamer, or his subscriber (Image via YouTube)

At the end of the day, it was a lesson to some that they don’t need to spend their money on millionaires who choose to yell at them instead of showing appreciation or gratitude. Several YouTube commenters had this sentiment that viewers don’t need to give more money to people with millions of dollars.

Some were confused about why people donate their hard-earned money to people that don't need it (Image via YouTube)

Though the clip started pretty upsetting, the streamer did apologize at the end. If Felix was trying to concentrate on Rust, some figured he could have just turned off donations but chose not to. It wound up upsetting a fair number of his viewers.

