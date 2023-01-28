Sigma Battle Royale is unavailable on Play Store, here's why

Sigma Battle Royale is a popular multiplayer game that is no longer available on the Google Play Store. Hence, players cannot download or enjoy it.

In November 2022, Sigma Battle Royale started gaining significant popularity among enthusiasts of the popular survival shooter game, Free Fire. This was due to the numerous similarities between the two games, resulting in the former being informally referred to as "Free Fire Lite."

An additional factor that contributed to the immense popularity of the game was its compatibility with low-end devices, as well as its small download size of 280 MB. However, the developers subsequently took the servers down, rendering it unplayable. As of January 2023, it remains under maintenance and is not available for play.

Is Sigma Battle Royale currently playable?

Players who had installed Sigma Battle Royale before it was removed from the Play Store will encounter a pop-up message regarding a maintenance break. This message, issued by the game's developers, serves as a notification that the servers are currently unavailable.

Maintenance Message (Image by Studio Arm Private Limited)

It has been reported that the maintenance break of the game was due to copyright issues. The duration has not been not disclosed yet and players are advised to check the game's official website and social media handles for further updates.

It is important to note that during the maintenance break, gamers will not be able to access the title. But they can still keep it installed on their devices so that they can play as soon as the servers are back online.

Error message in Sigma (Image by Studio Arm Private Limited)

Players who wish to download a fresh copy of the game on their devices right now may experience difficulty in accessing it due to a download error. The relevant message can be viewed in the screenshot present above.

Was there any association or connection between Sigma Battle Royale and Garena's Free Fire?

The game was unofficially linked to Garena's Free Fire due to similarities in graphics and gameplay elements such as weapons, maps, and certain other aspects. These factors led many players to think of Sigma as a Free Fire clone. Additionally, both titles are a part of the battle royale genre, which further contributed to the association.

It should be noted that Sigma Battle Royale is not developed by Garena, but is instead created and backed by Studio Arm Private Limited.

It is of significance to note that the similarities in gameplay elements and other features between the two titles may have been a contributing factor for Sigma Battle Royale's initial popularity. It is also probably the reason that ultimately led to its removal from the Play Store.

Sigma Battle Royale is not available on PlayStore (Image by Sportskeeda)

This was due to the allegations of the game being a replica of Free Fire, which is a violation of the policies set forth by Google's Developer Program. As a result, the title was available on the Play Store for a limited duration of 48 hours before it was removed.

This serves as a reminder of the importance of compliance with copyright and intellectual property laws in the development and distribution of mobile games.

Do not download the game from these unofficial Sources (Image by Sportskeeda)

It is recommended that individuals refrain from obtaining the game's APK from any non-official source, as the lack of Google Play authentication poses a significant risk. Additionally, downloading files from unverified or unreliable sources may inadvertently result in the installation of malicious software.

As an alternative, individuals may consider downloading games that are similar to Free Fire, which are available on the official Play Store, instead of obtaining Sigma Battle Royale from unofficial sources.

Poll : 0 votes