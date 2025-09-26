Silent Hill F walkthrough: How to complete the prologue Ebisugaoka

Silent Hill F begins with a prologue set in the small rural town of Ebisugaoka, where the main character, Hinako, lives. The mission opens with a brief cutscene from Hinako's childhood, followed by a moment with her sister, Jinko. Soon after, Hinako’s father, portrayed as a strict and controlling figure, scolds her. Upset, Hinako leaves the house, marking the start of the gameplay.

This article provides a detailed walkthrough of the Ebisugaoka prologue mission, guiding you step by step on where to go and what to do to complete it smoothly.

Silent Hill F prologue Ebisugaoka walkthrough

As the gameplay begins, you take control of Hinako after she leaves the house, starting the Ebisugaoka prologue in Silent Hill F with the first objective.

Head Down the Mountain

Reach the town down the mountain in Silent Hill F (Image via KONAMI)

As soon as you leave the house, you take control of Hinako and begin the prologue mission. You will see two paths: left and right.

If you go left, you’ll find a house, but the path to the mountain is blocked due to a landslide.

Note: Exploration is encouraged in this game, as interacting with objects helps Hinako mark locations on the map, showing which paths are blocked or open later in the story.

Take the right path and continue downhill until you come across a shrine called Hokora. Interacting with it allows you to save your progress and change Hinako’s costume. From the shrine, take the left path and continue downward until the road splits.

The left path leads to the Inari-sama Shrine .

. Instead, take the right path and follow the road until you reach the base of the mountain.

Your next objective will appear: Head to Chizuruya General Store.

Head to Chizuruya General Store

As soon as you step onto the concrete street, a blue truck blocks the road. Since the way is blocked, take the left path for a shortcut.

Continue until you find an area with lights on. On your right, there’s a narrow gap, so squeeze through to reach the other side. Follow the road and you’ll meet your friend Sakuko, triggering another cutscene.

Reach the Chizuruya general store in Silent Hill F (Image via KONAMI)

Afterward, follow the path and turn left until you reach a closed well. From there, go right, where you’ll see your best friend Shu sitting on a bench near the general store.

A cutscene begins where Hinako talks with Shu. Soon, another friend, Rinko, joins, followed by Sakuko. During their conversation, the area fills with fog. Sakuko collapses as strange red growths appear on her body.

Your new objective appears: Escape from the Fog Monster.

Escape from the Fog Monster

Run to escape from the fog monster's chase (Image via KONAMI)

Gameplay resumes as the fog monster chases you. Keep running along the linear path, and avoid the red mist patches on the walls, as they will grab you if you get too close.

You’ll eventually hit a dead end, but a ladder drops down. Climb it to reach the roof. The red tentacles follow you there, so keep running until you can drop into another section of the road.

Find a Way Back to Chizuruya General Store

After falling from the roof, Hinako is injured. Fortunately, Shu had given you Painkillers during your earlier conversation at the general store, so you can now use one to recover.

Take painkillers to recover in Silent Hill F (Image via KONAMI)

Follow the road until you reach a small bridge. Cross it, climb the nearby ladder, and vault over a wall. Continue forward, squeeze through another gap on the right, then head down the stairs. A cutscene will play where Hinako encounters a blood-soaked, doll-like monster.

Avoid the Monster and Move Ahead

Avoid the monster and proceed (Image via KONAMI)

Your task is to avoid the monster’s attacks, introducing you to the dodge mechanic. Run forward until you reach an area with several bridges. On the right, you’ll see a lit section where you can climb up. Continue until you find a house and enter.

Investigate the House

Inside the house, search drawers and corners to find Red Capsules and Bandages. For the main objective, head upstairs. Enter the front room, where you’ll find a mask of the doll monster. Interact with it to obtain the Bloody Key.

Interact with this mask to acquire the Bloody Key (Image via KONAMI)

As you leave, another doll-like monster appears from the opposite hallway. Evade it and head to the door it came from. The Bloody Key unlocks it automatically. Exit through the balcony, climb onto the roof, and descend using a ladder.

Your next objective is: Return to Chizuruya General Store.

Return to Chizuruya General Store

Follow the path until another monster appears. Dodge it, cross a small bridge, turn left, cross another bridge, then turn left again. Shortly after, take a right turn to reach a staircase with a Hokora Shrine.

Attack the monster with the pipe (Image via KONAMI)

Proceed further to encounter another monster, but this time you’ll obtain a metal pipe and learn the combat system. Use the pipe to fight back. Continue up the stairs, defeat another monster, and push forward, taking down one more enemy along the way.

Eventually, you’ll reach the Chizuruya General Store, triggering a cutscene.

Defeat the Monsters

Defeat all three monsters (Image via KONAMI)

Once the cutscene ends, you’ll face a group of three monsters. Defeat them all. After the fight, Hinako faints, marking the end of the Ebisugaoka prologue.

That covers everything you need to know about the Silent Hill F prologue Ebisugaoka walkthrough.

