SK Sabir Boss vs Nobru: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

SK Sabir Boss is a viral Indian Free Fire content creator known for his skills and gameplay videos that he uploads to his YouTube channel. He currently has around 3.77 million subscribers.

Nobru is a prominent figure amongst the Free Fire community. He is a professional player and regularly streams the game on his channel with over 12.1 million. The Brazilian also formed the esports organization named ‘Fluxo’ alongside ‘Cerol.’

This article looks at and compares the stats of SK Sabir Boss and Nobru in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in 28297 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 9124 of them, resulting in a win percentage of 32.24%. He killed 99309 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.18.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 3040 games and has triumphed in 624, retaining a win ratio of 20.52%. In the process, he has bagged 8300 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

The content creator has won 144 of the 1628 solo games for a win rate of 8.84%. He has notched 3307 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has contented in 725 squad games and has a winning tally of 725, approximating a win ratio of 32.82%. He has accumulated 2263 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.65.

Meanwhile, he has 13 wins in the 34 duo matches he has played, maintaining a win percentage of 38.23%. With a K/D ratio of 6.00, he has 126 kills.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has featured in 10216 squad matches and has come out on top on 2194 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.47%. He has racked up 25311 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.16.

He has played 2526 duo games and has 383 Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 15.16%. With 8009 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.74.

The YouTuber has 4717 solo matches to his name and has 710 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 15.05%. He has precisely 18900 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Nobru has competed in 110 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 17, corresponding to a win ratio of 15.45%. He has secured 432 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.65.

Moreover, he has played 13 duo matches and has a single victory, converting to a win percentage of 7.69%. He has collected 38 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Lastly, Nobru has played 46 solo matches and has managed to win four of them, equating to a win rate of 8.69%. He has cumulated 163 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.88.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is pretty tricky. For lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the squad mode, whereas Nobru has the upper hand in solo mode.

Unlike the duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has a better win rate; on the other hand, Nobru has a greater K/D ratio.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to feature in the solo mode; therefore, comparing their ranked stats in them isn’t possible. Both YouTubers have the same K/D ratio in the squad mode, while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in duo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

