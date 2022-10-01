Slime Rancher 2 guide: How to get to Ember Valley

Slime Rancher 2 is similar to its predecessor, but it enhances everything that made the original first-person farming game so enjoyable. Taking place on Rainbow Island, the game has many areas for players to discover, with each one inhabited by new Slimes and new sights.

Ember Valley is one of these regions. Unlocking the rocky and hot biome is not particularly easy. So here is how to go about doing it.

Players must overcome the Gordo blocking the entrance to Ember Valley in Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher @slimerancher Ember Valley is always rumbling: blasting great geysers of water on one end, and filling ravines full of lava on the other. Naturally, it’s home to heat-loving boom, fire, and crystal slimes as well as an excellent place to (carefully) hunt down primordy oil and lava dust. Ember Valley is always rumbling: blasting great geysers of water on one end, and filling ravines full of lava on the other. Naturally, it’s home to heat-loving boom, fire, and crystal slimes as well as an excellent place to (carefully) hunt down primordy oil and lava dust. https://t.co/4651yDVoOh

Here are the steps you can follow to reach Ember Valley in Slime Rancher 2:

In Rainbow Fields, head west from the Conservatory's main entrance.

Keep trudging forward past the pastures of Pink, Cotton, and Phosphor Slimes.

Take a right southwards and past the Refinery Link machine.

Past the Refinery Link are two arches. Proceed through the first arch but avoid the second and take the other direction instead.

Take the immediate left to come face-to-face with a giant Pink Gordo.

Gordos are giant slimes that are stationary. They cannot be sucked into a gun like normal Slimes and cannot be carried around like the Largos. They will often act as hurdles blocking the path, and there is only one way to get past them: feeding them till they pop.

This requires players to have a bunch of food items on hand (about 30 pieces should do the trick). Use something inexpensive like carrots. Blast away the food in the direction of its mouth and watch as it grows larger in size. It will eventually explode into a puff of stars and slime.

A geyser will erupt where the Gordo stood. Stand on it and jump to reach the ledge above. March onward to a switch that activates the teleporter in the near distance. This will unlock the Ember Valley for visits.

What is Slime Rancher 2 about?

Slime Rancher @slimerancher 🏝️



Slime Rancher 2 is AVAILABLE NOW!



Get ready for an all-new adventure on Rainbow Island!

Steam:

Xbox:

Epic: In the distance, an island with colors that danced and moved like a dream…🏝️Slime Rancher 2 is AVAILABLE NOW!Get ready for an all-new adventure on Rainbow Island!Steam: bit.ly/SR2_Steam Xbox: bit.ly/xboxsr2 Epic: bit.ly/SR2_EGS In the distance, an island with colors that danced and moved like a dream…🌈🏝️Slime Rancher 2 is AVAILABLE NOW!Get ready for an all-new adventure on Rainbow Island!Steam: bit.ly/SR2_SteamXbox: bit.ly/xboxsr2Epic: bit.ly/SR2_EGS https://t.co/EsmBmKqfHV

Taking place on the new Rainbow Island, Monomi Park's latest adventure lets players step back into the shoes of Beatrix LeBeau. Armed with her trusty vacuum gun, she explores the new area brimming with ancient technology and fresh Slimes.

The core gameplay formula is retained from the original Slime Rancher. Players are placed in sandbox areas in the first person, where they must farm crops and collect Slimes. These often adorable critters come in a variety of types but have two key features:

The ability to drop plorts, which is a Slime resource crucial to gaining money.

The ability to turn into a Largo, a large Slime that consumes a plort of another, different slime.

Experimentation is key here as different combinations result in different Largos, and there are dozens to discover. Each creature also has specific behavior and maintenance patterns.

Largos also drop both plorts of their source Slimes, but players must ensure they do not eat a third different plort. This would cause them to transform into dangerous Tarr Slimes, which will devour everything in their path ruthlessly and can multiply rather quickly.

Slime Rancher 2 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and PC only.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far