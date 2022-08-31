Fortnite finally gets first-person mode but not how everyone expected

The coveted first-person mode has finally come to Fortnite officially, but there's a twist. Not in the sense that it doesn't function, but rather its limited implementation. This new camera angle is currently only available in Creative mode. Considering Epic's commitment to improving Creative, it's no surprise it got updated first.

Placing objects sometimes requires a different perspective, and this first-person mode will provide exactly that. Positioning various items within centimeters of each other with high precision will now be more accessible than ever. Here's everything there is to know about this new immersive camera option.

First-person mode drops in Fortnite Creative

Following the Fortnite update v21.50, Epic Games added the long-awaited first-person mode to the game. Although limited to Creative, this camera mode gives players an idea of what to expect. As seen in the video above, Loopers can change the camera mode effortlessly and toggle back and forth at will.

Here's what a few users had to say about the new feature:

VEXFC STUDIOS @ggxx9b @FNCreativeNews This absolutely freaking amazing but we need it for in game too @FNCreativeNews This absolutely freaking amazing but we need it for in game too

X Diamond 💎 @X_Diamond10 @FNCreativeNews We got first person build mode before first person shooting. Another creative W @FNCreativeNews We got first person build mode before first person shooting. Another creative W

Matt_Z_07 @MattZ071 @FNCreativeNews YES I CAN FINALLY PLACE PROPS PROPERLY @FNCreativeNews YES I CAN FINALLY PLACE PROPS PROPERLY

Squiggle885 @squiggle885 @FNCreativeNews Hopefully this means it’s gonna become an option for playing games that would be awesome @FNCreativeNews Hopefully this means it’s gonna become an option for playing games that would be awesome

Sadly, this first-person camera will only be available while building/editing on an island. Once players are done tinkering and exit the Creative map as a player, they'll lose access to this mode. That being said, there's no information about when it will be implemented in-game in a more authentic sense.

Nevertheless, there is a bright side to be seen here. Although this new first-person camera mode is limited to Creative, it provides an idea of what players can expect to see in the future. Perhaps the developers may introduce a hybrid camera system down the line.

This would allow players to switch perspectives as they see fit according to in-game situations. However, it has to be considered that having a first-person perspective in a third-person dominant match will be of little use. If anything, players will lose their broad field of vision and tactical edge in combat.

When will the first-person camera mode come to Fortnite Battle Royale?

For the time being, there isn't any information about the new first-person mode coming to Battle Royale mode in Fortnite. Furthermore, while it looks and feels good in Creative, that may not be the case for the Battle Royale mode.

Considering certain mechanics like sprinting, vaulting, and mantling, doing them in first-person will be challenging. Plus, when considering that the third-person mode comes in handy while dealing with verticality, the first-person mode will be severely limited in nature.

Not to mention, the first-person mode will be unusable in the normal Build playlist. Rapidly placing and building structures in a live match will feel extremely handicapped, and box fights will become impossible.

Even if players were to switch back and forth between different perspectives, it would be time-consuming. Opponents can take advantage of this opening and use it to gain a swift elimination.

Until and unless Epic Games decides to create dedicated first-person lobbies, there's some doubt that the first-person mode will be added to the normal Battle Royale mode. For the time being, players will have to stay content with the third-person perspective and remain optimistic about the first-person mode in the future.

