Slime Rancher 2 guide: How to get Ringtail Slimes fast

The Ringtail Slime is a new creature in Slime Rancher 2 that is considered nothing but trouble.

The dastardly Slimes in the game love a bit of thievery and only operate at night. This is due to a strange condition that causes them to turn to stone when exposed to sunlight. The lore says it may be due to an ancient curse but doesn't confirm it.

Ringtail Slimes are rare to obtain in Slime Rancher 2, but players can get their hands on some quite early.

There is an area in Starlight Strand where Ringtail Slimes can be farmed

Ringtail Slimes are a rare commodity in Slime Rancher 2 but can be acquired quickly (Image via Monomi Park)

Ringtail Slimes can be acquired as early as Starlight Strand. This biome is the third one unlocked in Slime Rancher 2.

Here's how to collect a Ringtail Slime once Starlight Strand has been accessed:

Travel to Starlight Strand.

Look at the map and follow the blue path to the west.

Cross the land bridge to the open area that has a locked door to the ruins.

Go left from the ruins up and then down a hill.

Pay attention to the right side during the descent as a small alcove there will be home to a Ringtail Slime.

Pick it up in its stone form during the day. Carry it back to the base or grab it with the vacuum before it gets away at night.

Only one Ringtail Slime will spawn in the location at any given time, but it is a repeatable spawn. Leave the area and return shortly after to see if it has returned. Do this over and over again to collect multiple Ringtail Slimes.

Ringtail Slimes produce Ringtail Plorts, which can be sold for upwards of 75 Newbucks. Be sure to place them in a Solar Shielded Coral so that they don't turn to stone and put it with another Slime of any kind.

Ringtail Plorts will start appearing and can be farmed using this method. It is a great way to make some quick cash with these rare Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

How to unlock Starlight Strand in Slime Rancher 2

A look at Starlight Strand in Slime Rancher 2 (Image via Monomi Park)

Before you can farm Ringtail Slimes, Starlight Strand will need to be unlocked. It is one of the first few biomes available in the game, but it doesn't simply open up for players.

Here is how to access the biome:

A Garden must be created before attempting to unlock Starlight Strand.

Use an empty plot in the Conservatory and feed Gordos until enough Splorts drop, which can be sold for 250 Newbucks.

Interact with the terminal now and select Garden. Shoot a Carrot into the intake.

Repeat the process with Water Lettuce, which is found near the western shores of Rainbow Fields.

Grow the Carrots and Water Lettuce until 30 and 15 are harvested, respectively.

Head to the south-central area of Rainbow Fields to find the Giant Cotton Gordo at the top of a massive hill.

Feed the Carrots and Water Lettuce to the Gordo.

After it has been fed all of the Carrots and Water Lettuce, it will explode and open an entrance to a cavern.

Enter it and use the device found inside to lower a distant structure.

Go to the beach and enter the Pillar of Light at the structure to go to Starlight Strand.

Once all of this has been accomplished, the biome will be available for the ultimate Ringtail Slime farming in Slime Rancher 2.

