Solo Leveling Arise: All upcoming character and weapon balance adjustments

Some Solo Leveling Arise weapons and characters will soon receive balance adjustments, as per the official Developer Note released by Netmarble. The Developer Note also revealed other information that will be released by the end of May 2024. Players will have the opportunity to pull for a new character, play a new game mode, and use some new features in the title.

This article will list all characters and weapons receiving balance adjustments in the upcoming update.

All upcoming character and weapon buffs in Solo Leveling Arise

A total of 14 characters will receive buffs in the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise update. Of these, 11 are SSR, and 3 are SR rarity. Similarly, Netmarble will also buff two Sung Jinwoo weapons, one of which is SSR and the other of SR rarity.

Netmarble must still provide detailed information or numerical values regarding the buffs. Fans can wait for the official Update Details, which will be available soon. That said, below is the list of characters and details of buffs, as revealed in the Developer Note of May 21, 2024.

Baek Yoonho

Baek Yoonho in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Baek Yoonho, the SSR Tank that deals light elemental damage, will have its overall damage increased in the next update. Additionally, Netmarble will adjust his QTE Skill: Damnation. With the balance adjustment, players will be able to land Baek Yoonho's skill at close range and use it without hesitation.

Woo Jinchul

Woo Jinchul in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Woo Jinchul is an SSR character in Solo Leveling Arsie from the Tank class, specializing in dealing Wind damage. Netmarble will buff his overall attack speed, enabling him to execute faster hit-and-run attacks. He will also be able to activate the Super Armor effect while using his skills. This addition will allow players to use consistent damage at close range.

At 1-star Advancement, Woo Jinchul’s The Meditation of Power’s Break effect increases by 100%, which he can use thrice. However, the skill’s cooldown increases by two seconds. The cooldown increase will be eased in the upcoming update, allowing players to use The Meditation of Power frequently.

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho is an SSR Dark-type Hunter from the Fighter class. While using Extreme Attack: Beast Form, he deals continuous damage, sacrificing 4% of his HP every three seconds. It poses a threat to his survivability, especially in long-term battles.

Netmarble will enhance his survivability while using Extreme Attack: Beast Form. Additionally, Silver Mane Baek Yoonho's Basic Attacks accuracy and rigidity will increase while he is under Extreme Attack: Beast Form effect.

Lee Bora

Lee Bora's Phantom Foxes will inherit some of her attributes while she summons them in the battlefield after the update. (Image via Netmarble)

Lee Bora is an SSR Dark-type Mage-type Hunter in Solo Leveling Arise who can summon Phantom Foxes with her skill. Currently, the foxes have individual Critical Hit Rates and Damage independent of Lee Bora, but their stats won’t increase despite equipping the recommended artifacts for the character.

After the upcoming update, they will inherit some of Lee Bora’s Stats while summoned. It makes them more robust and enhances their damage-dealing ability.

Hwang Dongsoo

Hwang Dongsoo in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Hwang Dongsoo is an SSR Fighter class hero who deals Wind elemental damage. His Passive can apply the Impulse effect, which increases his Defense. After Impulse reaches the max stacks, it will trigger the Impulsive Revenge effect.

After the upcoming Solo Leveling Arise update, Hwang Dongsoo will gain the Super Armor effect before triggering Impulsive Range. Additionally, Netmarble will increase his overall damage.

Lim Tae-Gyu

Netmarble will buff Lim Tae Gyu's overall damage in the upcoming update. (Image via Netmarble)

Lim Tae-Gyu is an SSR Dark-type character belonging to the Ranger class in Solo Leveling Arise. His Shoot and Maneuver Basic Skill triggers the Basic Attack, Volley Fire. Currently, the benefits compared to the requirement of using these skills are low, which Netmarble will address in the upcoming update.

Moreover, Lim Tae-Gyu’s overall damage will increase when he applies the Magic Boost status effect with his Support Skill.

A few characters apart from the above-discussed ones will also receive buffs in the upcoming Solo Leveling Arsie update. Here is the list:

SSR Min Byung-Gu

SSR Seo Jiwoo

SSR Emma Laurent

SSR Cha Hae-In

SSR Choi Jong-In

SR Park Beom-Shik

SR Song Chiyul

SR Jo Kyuhwan

The Sung Jinwoo weapons that will receive buffs are SSR Vulcan’s Rage and R Lycan Flower. Netmarble will provide more detailed info about the buffs for weapons and listed characters in the future Update Details post in the official Netmarble forum of Solo Leveling Arise.

