Solo Leveling Arise Pick the Best Dancer event guide: How to participate and rewards

The Solo Leveling Arise Pick the Best Dancer event will arrive after the first maintenance concludes on May 8, 2024, following its global launch. Developer Netmarble has pushed the first in-game event to hook the players to the title as soon as the pre-registration of the title closes and the global audience starts to enter the anime/manga-inspired game.

Per the official post available on the website, the Solo Leveling Arise Pick the Best Dancer event will last throughout the month following the game's global launch this May.

Solo Leveling Arise Pick the Best Dancer event schedule and more

Expand Tweet

The Solo Leveling Arise Pick the Best Dancer event arrives in the game on May 8, 2024, and is scheduled to continue until May 29, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. However, the end date might vary depending on your Time Zone.

How to participate in Solo Leveling Arise Pick the Best Dancer event?

The Solo Leveling Arise Pick the Best Dancer event is divided into two parts. The first among which is a mini-game where you roll dice to make laps around the map. You can grab different rewards for completing each of these maps.

That said, do note that you need to reach Sung Jinwoo level 7 to be able to access the mini-game.

There are five different lap rewards. These are as follows:

First lap: Three Rate Up Draw Tickets

Three Rate Up Draw Tickets Second lap: Three Rate Up Draw Tickets

Three Rate Up Draw Tickets Third lap: Three Rate Up Draw Tickets

Three Rate Up Draw Tickets Fourth lap: Three Rate Up Draw Tickets

Three Rate Up Draw Tickets Fifth lap: Cha Hae-In's exclusive weapon called The Sword of Light

Cha Hae-In arrives with an engaging Solo Leveling Arise gameplay on May 8, 2024 (Image via Netmarble)

Since this event is also mentioned on the official website as the Cha Hae-In Rate Up Banner event, these Rate Up Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling Arise will help you to summon the top-tier champion from the banner.

Also note that there are a limited number of dice rolls, and you need to grab plenty of dice rolls to keep playing the mini-game. You can get them from:

Daily Login rewards

Clear Encore Missions two times

Clear any gate five times

By drawing 10 times from the Rate Up Draws

While you will only get a limited number of dice rolls by performing the first three tasks, you can get three dice rolls each time you complete 10 of the Rate Up Draws.

The second part of the Solo Leveling Arise Pick the Best Dancer event will also be locked for players until they reach level 7 with Sung Jinwoo.

There are 14 tasks you must complete to rack up points that will help you earn rewards. The missions are as follows:

Obtain Cha Hae-In: 150 points

150 points Level up Cha Hae-In one time: 2 points

2 points Advance Cha Hae-in one time: 150 points

150 points Upgrade Cha Hae-In one time: 20 points

20 points Level up Cha Hae-In's skill one time: 20 points

20 points Level up SR-Rank hunters one time: 1 point

1 point Level up SSR-Rank hunters one time: 1 point

1 point Advance SR-Rank hunters one time: 10 points

10 points Advance SSR-Rank hunters one time: 70 points

70 points Upgrade SSR-Rank hunters one time: 15 points

15 points Level up SR-Rank hunter skills one time: 10 points

10 points Level up SSR-Rank hunter skills one time: 15 points

You will earn rewards for accumulating as many points as possible and reaching different milestones. Here is a list, the requisite points to complete them, and the corresponding rewards:

Point Reward 50 Gold x 70,000 130 Weapon Enhancement Gear Ⅱ x 20 210 Melding Cube Selection Chest x 2 290 Design x 2 370 Rune Fragment x 50 450 Gold x 70,000 530 Rune Chest I x 1 670 Skill Scroll Ⅱ x 4 800 Powder of Blessing x 30 930 Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design x 1 1,060 Precision Design x 1 1,190 Mana Power Crystal Selection Chest x 4 1,320 Skill Scroll Ⅲ x1 1,500 SSR The Sword of Light x 1 (Cha Hae-In's Exclusive Weapon)

While the rewards are lucrative, since completing missions to gather points depend will require plenty of banner pulls, it can be hard for the free-to-play players to grab the Cha hae-In's Exclusive Weapon by gathering points to complete this milestone.

Thus, it will be better for them to focus on the dice event first, and try to grab the exclusive weapon from that event.

There are also some other Rank Rewards for the participants of the Solo Leveling Arise Pick the Best Dancer event, as mentioned on the official website. These group and overall rank rewards are only claimable after achieving a certain rank. In case of a tie of accumulated points, the player who earned them first will be the winner, the official website's post clarifies.

Rankings of Pick the Best Dancer event in the Early Access [this leaderboard might change after the title's release]( (Image via Netmarble)

Below mentioned are all the Rank Rewards, the receivers which will be determined after the conclusion of the event period:

Rank Overall Ranking Reward Group Ranking Reward Rank 1 Skill Scroll Ⅲ x 4 Artifact Enhancement Chip Ⅱ x 15 Essence Stones x 250 Weapon Enhancement GearⅠ x 100 Gold x 5,000 Gold x 5,000 Rank 2 Skill Scroll Ⅲ x 2 Artifact Enhancement Chip Ⅱ x 10 Essence Stones x 200 Weapon Enhancement GearⅠ x 80 Gold x 4,000 Gold x 5,000 Rank 3 Skill Scroll Ⅲ x 1 Artifact Enhancement Chip Ⅱ x 5 Essence Stones x 150 Weapon Enhancement GearⅠ x 60 Gold x 3,000 Gold x 5,000 Rank 4-10 Essence Stones x 100 Weapon Enhancement GearⅠ x 40 Gold x 2,000 Gold x 4,000

Solo Leveling Arise Pick the Best dancer event is the first in-game event of the title that brings plenty of amazing rewards and also provides you with a headstart.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Solo Leveling Arise-related articles