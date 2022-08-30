Soul Hackers 2 guide: 5 best ways to make money fast

ATLUS' Megaten spin-off Soul Hackers 2 has garnered universal praise for its quirky and fun characters and engaging gameplay mechanics. The new anime-inspired RPG follows two characters, Ringo and Figue, who are tasked with saving the world from extinction.

With humanity’s fate hanging in the balance, it is up to the Agents of Aion and their devil summoner allies to investigate the end of the world and save it from an imminent apocalypse.



In Soul Hackers 2, players need to save the world from a cataclysmic event, amidst the war between the two societies, Yatagarasu and Phantom. The two characters, Ringo and Figue, are developed by a digital hivemind, which evolved into a conscious being known as ’Aion'.

The intriguing narrative with high stakes and some really well-written characters makes Soul Hackers 2 one of ATLUS' best JRPGs to date, right alongside the Persona series.

One of the most crucial aspects of any role-playing title is how players are rewarded with experience and in-game currency for every single action in the game. In Soul Hackers 2, just like any traditional JRPG, the experience allows players to level up while in-game currency or money allows them to buy various upgrades, items, cosmetics, consumables and most importantly, new demons.

While in the early sections of the game, money is very hard to come by. Players can quickly gather enough to buy some really powerful demons by following this guide. Here are five of the best ways to make money fast in Soul Hackers 2.

Five best ways to make money in Soul Hackers 2

1) Completing side quests

Soul Hackers 2 is filled with a plethora of side activities and requests that players can undertake in order to gain experience as well as a hefty amount of money as rewards. While higher level quests are usually the ones that pay the most, there are a few mow level quests that can grant players a good amount of money fast without much effort.

The requests are mostly from Club Cretaceous, however, players can also encounter them while exploring the world and the many dungeons in the game. Most requests in Soul Hackers 2 will ask players to seek out a specific Demon or Enemy in the game's world and defeat it.

Players will occasionally also get requests where they will be tasked to find and interact with a specific person. Apart from these two, finding missing and stolen items is also a recurring request in Soul Hackers 2, which pays really well and should be prioritized in the early parts of the game in order to make some quick yen.

2) Exploring dungeons

Soul Hackers 2 is filled with plenty of dungeons that players will visit repeatedly in order to recruit demons, complete requests, or continue the main storyline of the game. Exploring these dungeons is also a really good reason for the many different rewards that players can earn in the game, including some rare demons and a hefty sum of money.

Inside these dark, eerie places, players can also practice the turn-based battling system and find items of various different rarities. While unlocking the areas in the dungeon, players will be tasked with solving various puzzles in order to advance. Even though there are a lot of things to look forward to when exploring a dungeon, the biggest and most important incentive early on is the monetary reward.

3) Using demons to recon a dungeon

One of the easiest methods to make money in Soul Hackers 2's many dungeons is by allowing the demons to recon the area. However, players should note that they can only do this if they have a demon under contract, which allows them to summon them outside of battles.

When entering a dungeon, players can summon a demon that will then scout the whole area for them. Players will also come across scouting demons while exploring the dungeon.

Upon interacting with the scouting demons, they will either introduce players to other rare demons that players can recruit with money, or hand over items or a hefty sum of yen to them.

4) Defeating rare and dangerous enemies in dungeons

Another way to make money via the dungeons is by defeating the demons players encounter while exploring. There is a very high chance of an encounter against some really rare and dangerous enemies in the dungeons. Players should prepare and plan ahead of engaging in combat with these powerful demons.

There is also a slight chance that the demons will flee during the battle, thus players should focus on dealing with these enemies as quickly as possible.

5) Selling items

One of the most efficient ways to make a quick buck in Soul Hacker 2 is by selling unnecessary junk and items that clutter players' inventory. Completing a dungeon will reward players with lots of valuables and items that they can trade in for a good chunk of yen.

Grinding through the game's many dungeons and side quests will net players loads of items that they can easily sell for money. However, players should note that these selling points will only unlock after playing through the game for a couple of hours, i.e., completing the first few story quests.

These shops are usually hidden from common citizens in the game and are exclusively meant for the Demon Summoners.

Players can sell various items in shops that are scattered around the game's world. These items may include accessories, consumables, meals, and health items. While some of the items should be preserved as these can help players during the game's many combat scenarios and regular exploration, others can be sold and traded in for money.

The Yang Yang Palace, Zafiro, COMP Smith, and De La Mancha are some of the places where players can sell the items.

