South of Midnight Chapter 2: Other Voices, Other Looms walkthrough

Other Voices, Other Looms is the title of the second chapter of South of Midnight. After escaping her grandmother's attic and discovering new secrets, Hazel is ready to try what she has acquired to save her mother. While the opening chapter is much more linear and straightforward – where you go from point A to B – this one is much more action-oriented.

This guide covers everything about Chapter 2, where you will be encouraged to apply new abilities in combat.

Disclaimer: Major story spoilers will be discussed beyond this point.

Starting Other Voices, Other Looms in South of Midnight

This chapter is much more action-packed (Image via Xbox Game Studios // YouTube @Maka91Productions)

After escaping Flood Mansion in Chapter 1, Hazel can't wait for anyone else to help her save her mother and decides to go alone. South of Midnight isn't your regular action-adventure experience since the lore is much more complicated than it seems, and you must find new details to piece it together.

If you're unsure about the path forward, use the Guiding Strands feature to point you in the right direction. Eventually, your path will be blocked by wooden bramble and you must find another way to get through. Point your camera to the right and you will find rocks conveniently formed with ledges to climb on.

Once you overcome this obstacle, press on, and it will take you to your first fight. You will encounter a handful of thorny environmental hazards that must be avoided at all costs.

The Ravager Haint is not for the faint of heart (Image via Xbox Game Studios // YouTube @Maka91Productions)

The Ravager Haint is your first actual combat encounter and a chance to see what your hooks can do. Fighting this enemy can be tricky since it can move fast and hit hard, but Hazel can amplify her attacks to deal more damage. Or you can play it safe by dealing damage whenever possible.

After defeating the Ravager Haint, you can regain lost health by unraveling it. More enemies spawn, and you must beat them to advance the story. This whole section is designed to teach you the basics of the combat mechanics in South of Midnight and is a perfect way to get you invested in the story.

Exploring the broken well

Forward is the only way to go (Image via Xbox Game Studios // YouTube @Maka91Productions)

After clearing all Haints within the area, the arena will open up and point you toward a small crevice. You will hear strange music – investigate it to progress the story. Hazel can shimmy through a small opening and follow the music from a broken well. Hop down and follow the path, then make your way up along the ledges of the wall.

You must do some platforming to get across and eventually reach a small area with a contraption. A cutscene will play where Hazel acquires her next magical item, the distaff. Hazel will see ghosts talking about their previous expeditions and she must follow them for more answers.

Fresh air and sunlight (Image via Xbox Game Studios // YouTube @Maka91Productions)

The bright object in front of Hazel is called a floof, the in-game currency required to upgrade your abilities. Follow the path and avoid the water, then take a right where you will see a small opening you can shimmy through. Another cutscene will play out about the ghosts; your next objective is to follow them across the river.

Follow the ghosts of the past

Chasing ghosts is not the weirdest thing you will do in South of Midnight (Image via Xbox Game Studios // YouTube @Maka91Productions)

Explore the nearby ruins, and you will find a workbench from the past that you can materialize. It is useful for reaching higher places or making a bridge out of strands. This opens more opportunities for you to explore areas and find useful resources like floofs.

Cross the bridge, and you will find more Haints to fight. After defeating them, continue following the ghosts to their destination. You will learn the Strand Push ability to clear obstacles, disrupt enemy attacks, and deal minor damage.

Follow the ghost's escape route

Use your new ability to get across (Image via Xbox Game Studios // YouTube @Maka91Productions)

You are on the other side from where the ghosts are and can get across by pushing a wagon. Hop on to get on top of the shed so you can jump across and then follow the path. It will lead to another combat encounter. Use your new abilities to defeat these enemies and continue to proceed.

The past can come in clutch to save the present (Image via Xbox Game Studios // YouTube @Maka91Productions)

After clearing the enemies, enter the wooden barn and follow the ghosts. This area will teach you the Strand Pull ability, the opposite of the push that can pull enemies and items closer. Continue chasing the ghosts, and you will enter another combat arena where you must fight more Haints.

If you lose track of the ghosts, remember to use your Guiding Strand ability to find them. Eventually, you will enter a cave with glowing symbols on the wall.

Follow the light, and this will mark the end of Chapter 2 in South of Midnight.

South of Midnight is available on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and GeForce Now. For more related articles, check these out:

