Spider-Man 2: Is the Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was originally released in October 2023. After a long wait, the game finally got ported to PC on January 31, 2025, receiving mixed reviews from PC gamers despite the game getting a day one patch. The game is available in two different editions, the Standard Edition ($59.99) and Deluxe Edition. ($69.99)
But the important question is, is it worth buying the Deluxe Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Honestly, it depends from player-to-player. If you are a long term fan of the Spider-Man series, getting the Deluxe Edition will be worth it. For completionists as well, who target to complete the game 100 percent, the Deluxe Edition can be a good pick.
However, if this will be your first Spider-Man title, or if you are new to the genre of superhero games, getting the Standard Edition is a better option. Moreover, do note that the main campaign of the game is not very elaborate according to modern video game standards. So if you are one of those players who only play the main campaign, you can skip getting the Deluxe Edition.
Spider-Man 2: Contents offered in the Deluxe Edition
To understand better if you should get the Deluxe Edition or not, take a look at the contents included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.
- 5 exclusive suits for Peter- Tactical Suit, Aurantia Suit, 25th Century Suit, Stone Monkey Suit, Apunkalyptic Suit.
- 5 Exclusive suits for Miles- Agimat Suit, Red Spectre Suit, Encoded Suit, Biomechanical Suit, Tokusatsu Suit.
- Additional Photo Mode items
- +2 Skill Points
- All PC Purchase Perks:
- Arachknight Suit early unlock for Peter with three colour variants
- Shadow-Spider Suit early unlock for Miles with three colour variants
- Web Grabber gadget early unlock
- +3 additional Skill Points
