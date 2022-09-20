Splatoon 3 collectible guide: How to obtain all Sunken Sea Scrolls in Campaign mode

Splatoon 3’s campaign mode has a lot to offer, not just in terms of gameplay and narrative but also in collectibles that players can hunt if they want to 100% the story.

Sunken Sea Scrolls is one such set of collectibles in Alterna that players will be able to pick up as they progress through the narrative.

The Scrolls are located at various sites of the story missions. While a fair bit of them are easy to come by, some are a bit tricky to obtain.

Today’s guide will go over all of the locations in Splatoon 3’s campaign mode where fans will be able to come across the Sunken Sea Scrolls.

Obtaining all the Sunken Sea Scrolls in Splatoon 3

Below is a list of areas where players will be able to find Sunken Sea Scrolls in the various Sites of the Splatoon 3 campaign:

1) Site 1

Sunken Sea Scroll #1

Located near the "Splat You on the Flip Side" Kettle. This is where players will be required to shoot a lone blue balloon that will start a small minigame. Completing this will grant the Scroll.

Sunken Sea Scroll #2

Scroll number 2 is present at the edge of the site to the southeast of the "Zip, Splat, and Jump" Kettle.

Sunken Sea Scroll #3

Splatoon 3 players will be required to destroy the ooze to the northeast of the 'Get to Know Alterna' Kettle to get this scroll.

Sunken Sea Scroll #4

Found on the cliff that is present to the east of Site 1.

2) Site 2

Sunken Sea Scroll #5

Found after destroying the wooden crate inside the large orange box in the northwestern corner of the site.

Sunken Sea Scroll #6

Platoon 3 players can locate the sixth one in the northeastern corner of Site 2.

Sunken Sea Scroll #7

It can be found at the top of the platform that is east of "Getting Lost in Three Easy Steps." This will be another pop-the-balloon minigame.

3) Site 3

Sunken Sea Scroll #8

This scroll can be found to the northwest of the "Rail Pass."

Sunken Sea Scroll #9

It can be located on a small platform at the site's southern end.

Sunken Sea Scroll #10

Obtained through another pop the balloon minigame to the southwest of the "Ink Wheels Experience" Kettle.

Sunken Sea Scroll #11

Another balloon popping minigame to the north of the "Climbing the Corporate Splatter" Kettle

4) Site 4

Sunken Sea Scroll #12

To obtain the 12th scroll, Splatoon 3 players must destroy the ooze to the north of the "Propellered to Greatness" Kettle.

Sunken Sea Scroll #13

It can be found buried in the ground to the south of the "Ink Fast, Hotshot" Kettle.

Sunken Sea Scroll #14

This scroll can be found next to the "Let's Put a Pin in That" Kettle after clearing some ooze.

Sunken Sea Scroll #15

The next balloon minigame that drops a scroll is located to the north of the "Propellered to Greatness" Kettle.

5) Site 5

Sunken Sea Scroll #16

Scroll number 16 is located to the north of the "Uh-oh Too Many Snipers" Kettle.

Sunken Sea Scroll #17

This scroll can be found underneath the platform to the south of the "One-Way Ride through Target Town" Kettle.

Sunken Sea Scroll #18

To obtain scroll 18, Splatoon 3 players will once again have to play a balloon popping minigame next to the "One-Way Ride through Target Town" Kettle.

Sunken Sea Scroll #19

This scroll can be obtained by destroying the ooze present on the ledge. The ooze is present to the east of the "The Upside to Enemy Backside" Kettle.

Sunken Sea Scroll #20

Look for this scroll on a ledge right underneath the "Compulsive Collector's Paradise" Kettle.

6) Site 6

Sunken Sea Scroll #21

Scroll 21 is obtained at the top of the upper platform near the "Keep it Rolling" Kettle.

Sunken Sea Scroll #22

Obtained by destroying some ooze located near the "Mission: Fly Fishin" Kettle.

Sunken Sea Scroll #23

Obtained after destroying some ooze located on a higher platform near the "Conserve Ink-Splat Sustainably" Kettle.

Sunken Sea Scroll #24

The final scroll can be obtained via another balloon popping minigame located at the entrance of Site 6.

After going through the mentioned areas on each quest Site in the Splatoon 3 campaign, players will have successfully collected every Scroll in the campaign.

