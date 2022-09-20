Splatoon 3 collectibles guide: How to obtain all Decorations in Campaign mode

Splatoon 3’s campaign mode has tons of collectibles and loot up for grabs, such as the decorations, which are used as a cosmetic feature in the shooter game.
Decorations are one of the best ways for players to customize their lockers, and while there are many ways they can be acquired, they are best found through the game’s campaign mode.
Every Site in the shooter's story mode has multiple decorations that players will be able to pick up. While many of these decorations are easy to come by in Splatoon 3, there are a few which are trickier to obtain.
Today’s guide will therefore go over all the decoration locations in Splatoon 3’s campaign mode, and how players will be able to obtain them.
Obtaining all Decorations in Splatoon 3’s Campaign mode
The first decoration – The Crater – is something players will be able to get their hands on after they complete the second introductory stage of the main narrative. They will just need to clear some ooze and the decoration will be found in a metal container.
For the rest of the decorations, players will need to make their way to each of the sites, where they will find them in various locations on the map.
1) Site 1 (Future Utopia Island Decorations)
Red Machine with Snow Tires Decoration
- Players will be required to destroy some ooze to the south of the 'Splat You on the Flip Side' Kettle to obtain this decoration.
Red Barrel Decoration
- To get this decoration, players will be required to destroy the ooze on the east side of the island.
Black Box Decoration
- For the Black Box decoration, Splatoon 3 players must destroy the ooze surrounding the "Relic Restoration" Kettle.
Blue Barrel Decoration
- This decoration can be found to the north of the "The String's the Thing" Kettle.
Moai Head Decoration
- The a Moai Head can be found after destorying the Fuzzball on top of the Moai head located in the southeastern corner of the Site.
2) Site 2 (Cozy and Safe Factory Decorations)
Orange Cube Decoration
- The Orange Cube decoration can be found behind the orange cubes to the south of the "Twirling, Swirling, Whirling" Kettle.
Eyeball Decoration
- This can be found the orange cubes to the west of the "Tread Heavily" Kettle.
Black Speaker Decoration
- This decoration can be found to the north of "The Ink-Conservation Project" Kettle.
The Thinker Statue Decoration
- Look in the southeastern corner by some orange blocks near the water.
Kidney Model Decoration
- The Kidney Model can be obtained from the top of the platform of the "Switching Things up" Kettle.
3) Site 3 (Cryogenic Hopetown Decorations)
Blue Generator Decoration
- This decoration is obtained from the east of the "Try Curling" Kettle.
Blue Storage Container Decoration
- Destroy the ooze northwest of the "Conveyor Belt Tightening" Kettle to find a decoration.
Red Research Building Decoration
- Splatoon 3 players will be required to Splat the top of a platform northwest of the "Time Trial and Errors" Kettle to obtain this decoration.
Black Amp Decoration
- This decoration can be found on top of a raised area near a blue storage container south of the "Conveyor-Belt Tightening" Kettle.
4) Site 4 (Landfill Dreamland Decorations)
Submarine Decoration
- The submarine decoration is buried on the top of the submarine to the southwest of the site.
Yellow Dumpster Decoration
- The Yellow Dumpster can be obtained by destroying the ooze which is located to the west of site 4.
Wooden Pallet Decoration
- Found in a breakable wooder box to the northwest of the "Amusing the Bemused Muse" Kettle
Oriental Lantern Decoration
- Found after destroying some ooze on the northwestern corner of the Site.
Fancy Blue Car Decoration
- This SPlatoon 3 decoration is present near the Oriental Lantern blocked by some ooze.
5) Site 5 (Eco-Forest Treehills Decorations)
Oriental Lantern Decoration
- Found on the bridge that connects the "Too Many Snipers" Kettle to the "Making Waves" Kettle.
White Cement Thing
- Splat some ooze east of the "Simply Zipcastic" Kettle to find a decoration.
Satellite Dish Decoration
- Splatoon 3 players can obtain this after destroying the ooze to the south of the "One-Way Ride through Target Town" Kettle.
Red Fire Hydrant Decoration
- Will be found buried in the ground near the ledge underneath the "The Upside to Enemy Backsides" Kettle.
6) Site 6 (Happiness Research Lab Decorations)
Oriental Brown Lantern
- Found near the skyscraper which si located to the east of the "Bet You Mist Us" Kettle to find this decoration buried in the ground.
Tall Black Amp Decoration
- Walk a few steps north of the "Keep it Rolling" Kettle to find a decoration buried in the ground.
DJ Turntable Decoration
- Found to the west of the "Conserve Ink-Splat Sustainably" Kettle.
Traditional Japanese Gate Decoration
- This Splatoon 3 decoration is buried in the ground on the ledge underneath the "Octarian Heights" Kettle.
Red Umbrella Decoration
- Will be found on the ground right next to the "Enter the Stamp Gauntlet" Kettle.
After following all the mentioned steps, Splatoon 3 players will be able to get their hands on every decoration that the campaign mode has to offer.