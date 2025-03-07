Split Fiction chapter 2: Head Of The Crime Syndicate walkthrough

The Head of the Crime Syndicate is the final boss in the second chapter of Split Fiction. This amazing co-op exclusive title focuses on two writers, Zoe and Mio, as they embark on an adventure alternating between fantasy and sci-fi genres. The second chapter of this campaign focuses on the latter category.

Ad

This article guides you on how to defeat the Head of the Crime Syndicate in Split Fiction.

A guide on how to defeat Head of the Crime Syndicate in Split Fiction

The game alternates between Mio's sci-fi world and Zoe's fantasy setting (Image via Electronic Arts)

Introduction

Ad

Trending

After climbing your way up the SRI Tower with the stolen bikes, you'll come across the final boss of the chapter: Head of the Crime Syndicate. She won't be on foot, however, as her transport will be a high-tech tank. When you get hold of your characters after the cutscenes, you'll still be on the bikes.

Boss Fight

The Head Of The Crime Syndicate boss fight is all about continuous movement, and the game facilitates that strategy. There's a lock-on mechanic, meaning you don't need to aim at the boss for the shots to hit. It works even if you're not looking in the same direction, but try to at least look around the target. Second, you don't need to be stingy with your ammo, as the blue orbs that refill your arsenal will be available aplenty in the ground, so keep firing the projectiles.

Ad

First Phase

The bikes will be the player duo's main ally here (Image via Electronic Arts)

The first phase of Head Of The Crime Syndicate will see her ride the tank. There are five moves she can pull off during this period:

Ad

Her tank will be moving frequently. Coming into contact with it will kill you immediately .

. She'll shoot machine guns at you. These will be aimed at your current location, so keep moving to dodge the fire.

The tank can shoot incendiary missiles. They aren't honed on you, but they act as a way of zoning. As these hit the ground, they'll trigger an area of fire , touching which will damage you . As the fight progresses, more missiles will keep hitting the ground. You can strafe past these regions or try to jump over them.

, . As the fight progresses, more missiles will keep hitting the ground. You can strafe past these regions or try to jump over them. She can fire a wave of projectiles in front of her, which will damage you.

which will damage you. During the final period of this phase, she'll summon two SRI aircraft to attack you. Here, one player can focus on destroying the VTOLs while the other tries to damage the boss.

Ad

When the health bar is finished, she'll transition into her second phase. This time, the tank will transform into a creature resembling the Omnidroid from the first Incredibles movie.

Second Phase

The machine will have a circular head with three supports. You'll have to be more careful during this Head of the Crime Syndicate phase. While the three legs will be your target here, do not stay close to them, as each step they take will produce an expanding ring of damage. Aside from that, her attacks will still include the incendiary missiles. A new addition to her arsenal is the tank's laser vision, which again, is best avoided by constantly driving around. These moving lasers will leave behind a burning mark - don't drive over them, or else you'll take damage.

Ad

Once you've destroyed all three legs, the machine will fall over and expose its core. The unfolding covers will create ramps on either side of the body for the two protagonists. Driving on them will launch the biker into the air, providing an opportunity to fire the blue projectiles into the boss' core. However, they'll need to reach there by avoiding a few expanding laser rings. These must be dodged by jumping over them.

Ad

Most of the time, players can only deplete half of the health bar during their first go-around. Following this, the boss will stand up and repeat the procedure. Keep following the same strategy and you'll ultimately defeat Head of the Crime Syndicate and complete the second Chapter of Split Fiction.

Check out our other guides on Split Fiction:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.