Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 1756: Possible fixes and reasons

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 1756 is a recurring issue that prevents players from accessing their inventory. The error causes crates to bug, preventing them from loading and displaying a message saying they can't load the inventory. According to reports, some players cannot save their in-game progress when this issue occurs.

Ad

The exact cause of error code 1756 is not known, but we have some potential fixes for Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 1756.

Note: The methods listed here are simple workarounds and not official fixes. They may not work for every individual.

How to possibly fix Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 1756

As mentioned, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 1756 is an issue that occurs on both console and PC. Here are some fixes you can try to fix the error:

Ad

Trending

1) Restart the game

This might appear basic, but it can help resolve the error code. Close the game and check if any programs might be interfering with the game. Start the game and the game client, Steam, or the EA app if you are on PC. This fix could help fix the problems on the client side.

Also read: 10 best weapons to use in Star Wars Battlefront 2

2) Check official servers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 1756 could stem from server issues. You can check the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 server status from the official EA help website or access third-party sites like Downdetector to check for any ongoing outages. The official EA Star Wars X account also shares updates on future downtimes and server statuses of various Star Wars games. You can check the handle to get updates about issues and errors.

Check out: What do you do with Credits in Star Wars Battlefront 2?

Ad

3) Clear your cache

Players who are on the EA app can try clearing the cache, as it could fix Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 1756. Here's how you can do that:

Head to the EA app's menu On Windows, select the three dashes in the far-left corner of the EA app. On macOS, click Help at the top of the screen and select App Recovery. Finally, select Clear Cache.

Read more: Star Wars Battlefront 2 hits all time high player count on Steam, why the sudden surge?

Ad

Possible reasons

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 1756 is probably a server problem. Errors like this can sometimes come from the client side and can only be fixed by the developers. However, the cause of this error is still unknown since the developers at Electronic Arts have not yet identified the issue.

Also read: Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 2396: Possible fixes and reasons

That covers all the potential fixes you can use to solve Battlefront 2 error code 1756. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.