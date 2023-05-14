Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete A New Path (Chapter 6 Mission 23)

In addition to providing a satisfying climax in and of itself, the narrative developments after this decisive combat hint at the prospect of a Star Wars Jedi Survivor sequel. Replayability is possible in the New Journey + mode for those who want to explore more into the plot or look for lost collectibles. Players of this title could be left thinking about the meaning of the game's conclusion and what lies ahead for Cal Kestis after the credits have rolled. A lengthy cutscene that follows Bode's loss shows the game's concluding moments.

The final clash in Star Wars Jedi Survivor was a fierce and intense battle that demanded solid determination, great skill, and a well-thought-out plan to defeat the cunning and strong antagonist. Cal eventually succeeded after fighting the powerful Bode in a grueling, brutal confrontation. However, thanks to his sheer willpower and perfect timing, Cal was able to deal with the killing blow that ensured his win.

This article discusses the conclusion of Star Wars Jedi Survivor and the likely future of both the game and its protagonist rather than offering a step-by-step guide.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

The final part of Star Wars Jedi Survivor is devoid of any significant gameplay segment, instead features a rather lengthy epilogue

To find Bode and his daughter Kata, who are hiding in Tanalorr, Cal and Merrin use a compass. Merrin saves Kata from a bridge that is about to collapse while Cal and Bode battle. After Cal defeats Bode, he endeavors to protect and lead him down the righteous path with Merrin and Kata by his side. Instead of resisting their pressure, Bode grabs Cal, pushes Kata away, and uses the Force to suffocate Merrin.

Both Cal and Bode can flee while equipping themselves with blasters. Unfortunately, the blaster Bode picked up had been damaged during the battle, making it worthless. When Cal realizes nothing he can do to save Bode, he is forced to shoot him. He fires the first shot, wounding Bode, then kills him with the second. Merrin offers Kata consolation as they both grieve the death of their family.

Afterward, Cal, Merrin, and Greez conduct a funeral for Bode, Cere, and Master Cordova and set their bodies on fire. Kata places her doll on her father's funeral pyre. While everyone else moves around him in fast motion, Cal gazes at Cere for a prolonged period and remains motionless.

Eventually, he vows to Cere to construct a secure sanctuary on Tanalorr. Cere appears, but not in the typical blue Force ghost form. Instead, she has a solid appearance, surrounded by a dark mist effect. She utters, "Cal, guide her through the darkness," presumably referring to Kata before disappearing.

The implication is that Kata may have inherited her father's sensitivity to the Force, but it is uncertain. Once the credits roll, Greez, Merrin, and Cal decide to make Tanalorr their new home and establish a new base and sanctuary from the Empire by reaching out to the Hidden Path and the Anchorites. Additionally, Greez plans to construct a new saloon at the location.

Merrin gives the Mantis independence by giving Cal the compass that guided them to Tanalorr. For her to participate in whatever post-game missions they go on, Kata agrees to accompany them aboard the Mantis.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor ending explained

Star Wars Jedi Survivor gives the impression that Cal's struggle with the evil side will continue. He gains a new dark side power while on the Nova Garon, a mission that replaces his conventional Slow ability for the rest of the game. The fact that this power cannot be changed means that Cal has opened a portal to the evil side that might be challenging to close.

It's not hard to imagine Cal being compelled to leave Tanalorr's security to protect the planet from the Empire, risking turning to the dark side as he works to establish a sanctuary. The subliminal implication that Kata has Force skills supports this concept even more. Players can follow Kata's narrative as the primary character in a future Star Wars game.

